St Enda’s to host a ‘Night to Remember Jackie’

One of the real gentlemen of Tyrone Gaelic Games will be remembered at a very special function as part of Omagh St Enda’s ‘Marking Our Past’ series at its clubrooms on April 28th.

The late Jackie Livingstone, who passed away aged just 59 in 1995, enjoyed a hugely distinguished playing career with St Enda’s winning the Tyrone Senior Championship in 1963.

He was also a key administrator but was perhaps best remembered for the father figure he became for hundreds of young footballers in the town. Many he coached to Championship success through the sixties and seventies, capping that with a centenary reserve title with the club in 1984.

The ‘Night to remember Jackie’ will also feature a presentation of medals to that reserve team of 1984, captained by Gareth McCrory. The squad never received an official presentation at the time.

Sadly that squad has suffered several bereavements over the intervening years but it’s hoped they will be represented by around thirty players who are sure to enjoy a great reunion.

This latest event continues a series of historical occasions that have become so popular in the Omagh St Enda’s club.

A small team of organisers have thrown out the red carpet for players from the sixties youth teams guided by Jackie, as well as the successful juvenile and minor teams from the early seventies, who also came under the tutelage of the quietly spoken club legend, who was also a noted referee and of course bus driver for the club.

Jackie was more than a manager or coach. He was the man who went out of his way to bring players into the club, and keep them involved in football.

A keen golfer, Jackie was always known for his golf drive demonstration when in conversation. Married to Mary, the couple were not blessed with children but it’s clear when talking to players through the sixties, seventies and eighties that they were also part of his wider family.

Jackie went the extra mile at a difficult time politically in the community. He was always keen to keep players away from ‘The Troubles’ and to see them play an active role in the GAA.

From collecting players as far away as Bundoran and bringing them back to Omagh, to calling to homes to encourage players to stay involved with football at St Enda’s, every player he worked with has similar stories.

The idea for this event stemmed from last year when the minors from fifty years ago came together for a special reunion night. Many of their stories all revolved around Jackie.

In recognition of his involvement a special award is being commissioned in his memory focusing on youth football in the club and it’s hoped Jackie’s family members will be able to attend.

An appeal is being issued by Omagh St Enda’s for players in any team managed by Jackie over the years to come along. The event starts at 8.30pm and will feature interviews, photos, recorded video interviews, a bite to eat and without doubt plenty of craic and stories.