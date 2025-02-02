St John’s ‘buzzing’ ahead of Celtic Park clash

ST JOHN’S Dromore coach Aidan Logue admits that the College is ‘buzzing’ ahead of their appearance in the Ulster Schools Bearnegeeha Cup Final on Tuesday (Feb 4th) at Celtic Park.

The U16.5 squad are aiming for provincial glory when they tackle Dominican College Portstewart at the Derry City venue, with the match throwing in at 11.30am.

And Clann na nGael clubman Aidan Logue reveals that everyone is rowing in behind their quest for success.

“ The place is buzzing at the minute. We have a quiz night coming up on Thursday with the players and their parents, and we have also raised sponsorship, so we are getting great backing. I suppose the goal now is to follow through and perform in the final itself.”

The team coach said that everyone was immensely proud of the squad in battling through to the final, the second time this particular group of players have gone the distance.

“The teams from the school give it a go every year. The Bearnageeha Cup wouldn’t be as high a level obviously as a lot of the other Tyrone schools are competing in but with the numbers we have our aim is always to go out and give it a good shot, and these lads have done that, they have been brilliant.

“ We have a good side, made up mainly of fifth years. Every game they have gone out and gave it everything and it has worked out with us reaching the Ulster Final. This team were beaten in the U14 Ulster Final a few years ago (Corn Mac Neasa) so we’d love to go one better.”

St. John’s made it through to the decider after a gripping semi-final encounter against Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt, played before Christmas, emerging victorious 2-18 to 5-7 after extra-time. Oisin Colton (1-5), Harry McMenamin (0-6) and Darragh McCann (0-5) led the way on the scoring front, with team captain Rory Partington a pivotal figure at the heart of defence.

Elsewhere Ryan McQuaid and Rhys Garrity have also been excellent at the back throughout the campaign, while Aaron McGirr is a real workhorse in midfield.

Aidan Logue admitted that the semi-final could have went either way.

“ It went to extra-time and was a cliffhanger all the way through. We were the better team but the goals we kept conceding were killing us. But thankfully we got there in the end up.”

The coach added that the players being afforded an opportunity to play at such an historic venue in the final added to the significance of the occasion for them.

“ It’s great to be playing at Celtic Park, I was speaking with the opposition manager and he was saying the same. It’s special for them too as they are a Portstewart team, so it’s their County ground.

“ It might be the only chance many of our lads will get to play in a big ground like Celtic Park so it is great for them.

“ But for us it’s about hopefully getting the win this time and not falling at the final fence as happened two years ago. We haven’t met them (Portstewart) before so they will be new opposition for us. We are not very familiar with them to be honest.

“They came out of the other side of the group. There was about twenty teams competing from the start, with four different groups and about five in each, so we have done well to come all the way through to the final.”

St John’s Squad

Shea McDonnell, Jack Irwin, Ryan McQuaid, Oisin Quinn, Emmett McQuaid, Rory Partington (capt), Rhys Garrity, Darragh McCann, Aaron McGirr, Caolan Donnelly, Harry McMenamin, Aaron McDonnell, Aidan Robertson, Oisin Colton, Conor Baxter, Eoin McLaughlin, Turlough McManus, Peadar Barrett, Conor Baxter, Fin Dutton, Shea McDonnell, Jack Irwin, Pearse O’Kane, Oran Quinn, Shaun Walsh, Pearce Maguire, Niall McCann, Cahir McLeneghan, Eoghan McQuaid

Management: Aidan Logue, Jimmy McCloughan, Shane Knox