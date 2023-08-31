St Macartans made to battle to reach Senior Ladies League Final

St Macartans 0-13 Aodh Ruadh 1-7

IT took extra time but St Macartans returned to yet another Senior Ladies League Final as they go in search of twelve back to back ACL titles having three points to spare against Aodh Ruadh.

The Dungannon based side battled hard. They gave St Macs a real fright and led 1-2 to 0-2 at the break, but failed to take their chances despite Aoife McGahan hitting 1-5 at Augher. It took two superb saves by keeper Lisa Mulholland in the visitors goal to deny the hosts who carried a real threat at times, albeit they found the going tough against a well drilled Aodh Ruadh defence.

Advertisement

Cathy Magure and Joline Donaghy scored the Macs first half points. Paula Donnelly closed the gap to two on the restart, although it was Aodh Ruadh who tagged on three points without reply.

The introduction of Chloe McCaffrey ignited the Macs challenge. In her first game on home soil for several months McCaffrey added to a Claine McCarroll point with four scores to take the game to extra time. Failure to take their scoring chances in extra time proved costly for the visitors. They managed just a single point in the additional twenty minutes as St Macartans turned the screw.

Tara O’Hagan hit a brace in the first period and points from McCarroll, McCaffrey and Donaghy ensured a final spot for St Macartans.

Killeeshil 3-12 Moortown 3-7

A PULATING contest on Sunday night swung the way of Killeeshil with a brace of Zoe Loughran goals eventually securing a place in the top four and a derby semi-final meeting with Errigal Ciaran.

The St Mary’s started well with Orla Mulgrew tagging on several points and a Grainne Rafferty penalty goal had them six points ahead by the break.

As expected Moortown rallied, Sarah Devlin to the fore again. The second half was nip and tuck with the Loughshore side very much in the contest only for Loughran’s excellent goal double ensuring a home win. This was a battling display from the newly promoted Moortown side in their first senior season and they now turn their focus to the Championship.

Advertisement

Fintona 4-15 Cookstown 3-5

Fintona showed a real desire to stay in senior football as they fought back from a four point half time deficit to secure their place in the top flight again edging a tense relegation play-off against Cookstown.

A slow start for the Pearses allowed the Fr Rocks to estabish a commanding lead.

An early second half goal from Fintona through Aoife Wilson pulled back the deficit to a point and the contest changed when the impressive Aoife McGillion crashed home her side’s second goal. A frantic seven minutes followed that saw the Pearses take control, as Wilson added a third goal.

Grainne Wilson and Nichola Donnelly registered points and the former County player scored her side’s fourth goal. The Fr Rocks were always on their coat-tails, pressuring the Pearses goal where Caitlin Donnelly made several fine stops. Her quality kick outs eased the nerves as they secured Division One football again.

INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE

Omagh 2-5 Clonoe 0-9

A tense contest at O’Neills Healy Park ended with a two point win for Clonoe who confirmed the third place position in Division Two, though Omagh have a second bite of the cherry against Moy to try and seal the fourth spot.

A missed Omagh penalty midway through the second half when they trailed by four points proved critical. They failed to capitalise when the Rahillys had two players binned. Clonoe scored just two second half points and seemed on the ropes but St Enda’s failed to put them away.

Two early goals for the visitors from Orlagh Gavin and Brianna Quinn had Clonoe off to a flier leading 2-0 to 0-1, the Omagh point from Emer Cunningham.

Misplaced passes were costly for Omagh although they did settle at the back, Christiane Hunter lending her experience.

Omagh trailed by five at the break, Quinn and Gavin with three points for the visitors. At the other end Shauna McCrory, Hunter and Cunningham scored for Omagh

The missed spot kick was followed by a Gavin point but it was all Omagh as positional changes gave the hosts some momentum.

They edged themselves to within a single point as Clonoe had two players carded in a two minute spell. Omagh failed to take the chances that came their way though and a late Ciara Hughes point sealed the Clonoewin and third spot in the table.

JUNIOR LEAGUE

Badoney 2-5 Castlederg 1-7

A one point win for Badoney booked their place in the final of the Junior League on Sunday. This was a tense exciting encounter with Castlederg in contention until the final whistle. Kerri McGlone’s goal had edged Badoney ahead by a point at the break but the St Eugene’s then rallied.

Aimee Leonard pulled a goal back for Derg in the second half. Amelia Coyle, Eadoin Lynch and Caitlin Gallen impressed and they had a real leader in Shannon Lynch but a second goal for Badoney through Lily Rose Clarke was key.

Veteran Kerrie McGarvey was excellent, while Bronagh Mossey and Mc Glone added points as Badoney did just about enough.

Clann na n Gael 2-8 Coalisland 2-9

Clann na nGael led 2-5 to 2-4 at the break in this one but in a low scoring second half it was the Fianna who edged home by the minimum.

Caireann O’Neill top scored for the East Tyrone side with a goal and three points as her side progressed to the Junior League decider.