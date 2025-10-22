St Macs and Clarkes to meet again in Ladies Div One semi-final

LADIES LEAGUE ROUND-UP

ST Macartan’s leapfrogged Carrickmore into the top four of the All- County League last week with a 2-8 to 1-7 win over Dungannon and the sides now meet again this Sunday in the Division One semi-final.

With Errigal Ciaran’s progress last weekend in the Ulster Club Trillick must kick their heels as they await the other semi-final.

The Clarkes enjoyed a bright start last weekend but Slaine Mc Carroll hit 1-1 for the Mac’s and through the course of the the second half they pulled away as the likes of Tara O’Hagan impressed. Shauna O’Hagan also got a goal as they carved out the win by four points. This weekend’s semi-final could well be a tight affair with the Clarkes expected to be a full strength, however Chloe Mc Caffrey remains unlikely to feature for the Macs.

Meanwhile there was a set back for Drumragh ahead of their Ulster Club first round meeting with Devenish this weekend as Donaghmore secured a single point victory over the Junior champions in the Division Three semi-final. It proved to be a tense contest. Liza Mc Donnell, Emma Doyle and veteran Emma Hegarty got on the scoreboard for the St Patrick’s who will face Castlederg now in the league final this Sunday.

The Derg girls, unbeaten in the league this term, secured their final spot with a 3-12 to 3-8 semi-final win against Sperrin Og who pushed them all the way. Laura McSorley, Sasha Laird and Eadaoin Lynch got the Castlederg goals in a pulsating sixty minutes.

McSorley and the impressive Roisin Devlin hit 0-3 each, while Caitlin McCallion, Amelia Coyle and Shannon Lynch were among the points.

Meanwhile there was an air of deep frustration felt by both Galbally and Drumquin clubs last Sunday as for a third time their Division Four league final was postponed. Greencastle was the venue for the game but a call was made on the morning to cancel. They will each hope it proceeds eventually at the fourth time of asking this weekend.