St Macs and Errigal to battle it out for Jarlath Kerr Cup

ST MACARTANS 1-15 AN CHARRAIG MHOR 0-3

THERE have been several close tussles between these two teams over the seasons but Sunday’s Ladies Senior Championship semi-final in Beragh didn’t follow the usual scoreline script.

St Macartan’s got on the front foot from early doors and maintained their grasp on the match as play unfolded. They showed ahead at the beak by 0-6 to 0-1 and built further on that advantage during the course of the closing 30 minutes.

Advertisement

An Charraig Mhor couldn’t find fluidity in their scoring returns on the evening. The St Colmcille’s were missing their chief score provider thus far in the Championship, namely Sorcha Gormley.

Gormley had been a major influence in helping the St Colmcille’s overcome a strong test set by Dromore in the quarter-finals and it was a major blow not having her for Sunday’s last four contest.

St Macartan’s also had to make a change or two to shift things round in mitigation for one of their key forwards Chloe McCaffrey. The Clogher Valley side, though, still served up a steady run of scores as they caused the St Colmcille’s problems through turnovers and quick attacking moves.

Shauna McGirr landed the first point of the evening for St Macartan’s and Sorcha McGinn sent over a second for them during a low-scoring opening quarter.

St Macartan’s almost had a goal on 17 minutes but Cathy Maguire’s shot skimmed the bar and went over for a point. Maguire followed up soon after with her side’s fourth point of proceedings.

Paula Donnelly took a clever point for the St Macartan girls before Aimee Fox forged forward to claim An Charraig Mhor’s first score of the match on 23 minutes.

St Macartan’s chalked up the concluding point of the first 30 minutes when Paula Donnelly scored and so St Macartan’s took a 0-6 to 0-1 advantage into the interval break.

Advertisement

Tara O’Hagan, Joline Donaghy and Colleen McQuaid tagged on three St Macartan scores in the early exchanges of the second half. Slaine McCarroll subsequently put nine points between the teams with a well-taken 42nd minute score.

The St Colmcille’s were trying hard to counter the St Macartan’s threat and launch forward themselves but they found the St Macartan’s defence in stubborn form despite the probings of Maire Slane, Alanagh McCallan and company.

St Macartan’s kept pressing and Tara Hagan drove over her second score of the half before the game’s only goal arrived after 49 minutes. There was some good team approach play and a crisp finish followed from Slaine McCarroll to tighten St Macartan’s hold on the encounter.

That left the scoreboard reading 1-11 to 0-1 but Caitlin Gormley and Aimee Fox efforts gave the St Colmcille’s some respite. St Macartan’s, though, soon returned to attacking mode for Joline Donaghy to register an additional point.

Joline Donaghy scored the next two as well, one from a free. Slaine McCarroll tapped over a score to complete St Macartan’s account. They will now meet Errigal Ciaran in the final next month.

TEAMS & SCORERS

An Charraig Mhor: Shauna McCallan, Dearbhla McNamee, Chloe Munroe, Clare Donnelly, Aimee Fox (0-2), Caira Munroe, Alanagh McKernan, Maire Slane, Aoibhinn Murray, Niamh McElduff, Aoibhinn Daly, Siofra Loughran, Alanagh McCallan, Caitlin Gormley (0-1), Eimear McPhillips>f 11<

St Macartan’s: Rhianne Monaghan, Elisia Treanor, Marie Treanor, Grainne McKenna, Slaine McCarroll (1-2), Shannon McQuaid, Michaela Woods, Maura McMenamin, Tara-Meabh McCarroll, Tara O’Hagan (0-2), Paula Donnelly (0-2), Shauna McGirr (0-1), Joline Donaghy (0-4, 2f), Cadha McCarroll, Cathy Maguire (0-2). Subs: Sorcha McGinn(0-1), Colleen McQuaid(0-1), Shannen Keenan, Aine Arkinson>f 11<

ERRIGAL CIARAN 3-11 AODH RUADH 0-14

ERRIGAL Ciaran powered through to the final of the Senior Championship thanks to a solid team performance, spearheaded by Maria Canavan, Aoife Horisk, Elle McNamee, goalkeeper Bronagh McAleer and Shannon Cunningham.

Despite a spirited display from the Dungannon based side who did have second half chances, a Canavan goal just before the break (she finished with 2-4) changed the complexion of this contest and the two time winners of the Championship will now meet old rivals St Macartan’s next month for the Jarlath Kerr Cup.

There was little between the sides through the opening half and Canavan’s goal just on the stroke of half time was the difference. Both teams carried the ball well but Errigal had the slight edge. Canavan opened the scoring, and Cunningham and Mc Namee followed while Aoife Mc Gahan, Emma Jane Gervin, Niamh Hughes and young Hannah Cavlan were all on target for Aodh Ruadh.

The teams exchanged points throughout the half. Cliodhna Mc Elroy showed real quality to fire over Errigal’s sixth point as Aine Mc Nulty and Meabh Mc Gleenan added Aodh Ruadh scores before the late Canavan goal left it a three point game.

Hughes and Mc Gahan tagged on second half points for Dungannon who continued to create chances. McAleer made a couple of key saves while at the other end Canavan was on target with a 42md minute penalty as Errigal pulled away.

Within a minute Horisk crashed home a third goal but credit to Aodh Ruadh who worked hard to stay in the game and again Mc Aleer made a great save in the latter stages. Canavan, Claire Canavan and Horisk tagged on late points for the eventual winners.

Errigal were the better team overall and took their chances. Thery were assured at the back, controlling a quality Dungannon attack for the most part, and they always carried a threat themselves going forward.

Errigal Scorers: Maria Canavan 2-4, Aoife Horisk 1-3, Shannon Cunningham, Elle Mc Menamin, Cloodhna Mc Elroy and Claire Canavan 0-1 each

Aodh Ruadh Scorers: Aoife McGahan 0-7, Niamh Hughes 0-2, Aine McNulty, Emma Jane Gervin, Meabh McGleenan and Hannah Cavlan 0-1 each