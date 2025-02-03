St Patrick’s girls brave comeback falls short

St Pat‘s Academy Dungannon 0-14 St Columba’s Glenties 2-9

THERE was no Ulster double for St Patrick’s Dungannon at Irvinestown on Friday as St Columba’s Glenties survived a massive second half rally from the Tyrone school to seal a single point win in this Ladies Under-20 ‘B’ Final.

The second half produced a thrilling contest. The Donegal side were seven points clear at one stage only for the Academy to stage an exciting comeback.

Over a handful of St Patrick’s starters had collected an Ulster Under 16 title earlier in the week but they played second fiddle to Glenties in the first half.

The stop start nature of the first 30 minutes didn’t allow either side to get a grip on the contest. Mia Bennett’s registered 1-4 all from the dead ball which swung the game in St Columba’s favour by the break.

Lauren O’Neill, Hannah Cavlan and Amy Sheehy tagged on early points for the Academy but while they enjoyed plenty of ball they squandered other scoreable opportunities.

Aoife McDermott and Ava Caulfield took a grip at midfield with Shauna Molloy shored things up at the back.

Bennett pointed two frees and added a third from the centre and one from the right which had the sides level on twenty minutes, though Glenties then saw Reiltin Doherty yellow carded.

However when Bennett directed a 23rd minute free to Aoibheann Watt’s net it changed the complexion of the game. Bennett then sent Kayla McHugh through to knock over her side’s fifth point although at the other end goalkeeper Emily Whittington was on hand to make a great save.

O’Neill and Sheehy closed in on the Donegal goal and Whittington did well to turn the goalbound effort away.

After the break Glenties maintained the momentum. Emma McBennett ran through to drill over a point and McDermott fired over after collecting a well worked ’45’.

Cara McMoran did get a score back for the Academy but on 45 minutes St Columba’s eased seven points clear with a vital second goal. McHugh capitalised on a defensive slip and slid the ball into the net.

The goal acted as a catalyst for Dungannon who stormed back into contention. Two points from Catherine Moohan, and further scores by O’Neill, captain Ciara Hughes and Sheehy closed the gap, while McMoran crashed an effort against the upright.

Emma McBennett combined with Molloy to put Glenties four ahead again but in the main they were on the backfoot.

Moohan and McMoran were excellent in the final 10 minutes as Dungannon kept plugging away.

O’Neill pointed scores though a free and from play when Sheehy teed her up. The loss of Ella Hughes to a yellow card failed to disrupt the Dungannon surge with O’Neill nudging her side to within a point heading to injury time.

The closing stages were frantic as McMoran dropped over a superb equaliser from the right.

However deep into added time McHugh nipped through from the left to steer over the most dramatic of winners for Glenties.

Scorers

St Patrick’s: Lauren O’Neill 0-6, Amy Sheehy, Cara Mc Moran and Catherine Moohan 0-2 each, Hannah Cavlan and Ciara Hughes 0-1 each

St Columba’s: Mia Mc Bennett 1-4, Kayla Mc Hugh 1-2, Emma Mc Bennett 0-2, Aoife Mc Dermott 0-1

Teams

St Patrick’s: Aoibheann Watt, Harmony Megaw, Therese Loughran, Courtney Fox, Eabha Coyle, Marianna Loughran, Ella Hughes, Ciara Hughes, Hannah Cavlan, Emma Fanthorpe, Catherine Moohan, Codie Mc Cracken, Cara McMoran, Lauren O’Neill, Amy Sheehy. Subs: Claire Mc Aleer for Fanthorpe, Ellie May Carty for Mc Cracken,

St Columba’s: Emily Whittington, Orla Molloy, Rionach Doherty, Reitlin Doherty, Emma Mc Devitt, Shauna Molloy, Caitlin Sweeney, Aoife McDermott, Ava Caulfield, Ailbha Doherty, Sofia Campbell, Eve Boyle Carr, Katie Cavigan, Mia Bennett, Kayla McHugh Subs: Sarah Molloy for A Doherty, A Doherty for S Campbell.

Referee: Ciara Gilroy