St Pat’s Academy fend off Armagh to take Rannafast title

St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon 0-16 St Patrick’s College Armagh 2-6

St.Patrick’s Academy Dungannon justified their favourites tag to lift the Danske Bank Rannafast Cup at Pairc Chormaic in Eglish but they had to pull out all the stops in the second half to do so against a St.Patrick’s Armagh side that did their best to upset the odds.

The Armagh lads led by two points at the break thanks to a goal from midfielder Oisin Gribben and when they added the opening point of the second half they looked to be in a strong position.

That’s when this talented Academy side really stepped up to the plate and between the 40th and 48th minute they landed seven unanswered points to take a grip on proceedings.

Their work rate had gone to a different level and even though Armagh got a late penalty to close the gap to the minimum this group of players weren’t going to be denied a third Ulster Colleges title in a row as they closed the game out with the last three points to emerge worthy winners on the night.

A Caomh Agnew free opened the scoring but the Academy were soon on level terms when a good build up resulted in a fisted Darragh Devlin point.

A well taken point from out on the wing from Matthew Daly put Armagh back in front before the Academy enjoyed a purple patch.

A superb equaliser from Rian McIvor was followed by equally quality efforts from Lorcan McMurray and Liam McGeary to leave it 0-4 to 0-2 at the end of the opening quarter.

Armagh though proved to be the better side for the rest of the first half as they fought for every ball and closed their opponents space down.

Ryan Dynes fired over a fine point from distance and in the 23rd minute they hit the front when Gribben got on the end of a high ball in from Brian Og McGuckin to flick to the net.

Man of the match McGeary responded with an outstanding point after going past three challenges but back came Armagh with scores from Cathair Hughes and Agnew. It was the Academy though who had the final say of the opening period from a Joel Kerr injury time free to leave it 1-5 to 0-6.

It took six minutes for the opening score to arrive via a third Agnew free but amazingly St.Patricks Armagh were to score just once more in the remainder of the game.

Suddenly something clicked in the Academy side and they looked completely transformed.

Two frees from Kerr reduced the deficit to the minimum and at the end of the third quarter it was all square after Devlin scored from a mark. All the momentum was now with Dungannon as they pressed the Armagh kick out with team Captain Davin McKeown hitting an inspirational score from distance for the lead after a move involving Dara O’Hagan and Aodhan Quinn.

The next kick out was again won by the Academy and when the ball was transferred into Kerr he landed a brilliant effort from out on the left wing. Kerr then turned provider for McGeary to kick another quality score and within sixty seconds O’Hagan placed Devlin for a seventh score on the trot.

With four minutes to go a high, hopeful ball from Agnew into the danger area was brilliant fielded by Daly who was then upended and Dynes duly tucked away the resulting penalty.

Suddenly only the minimum margin separated the two sides but there was no sense of panic from Dungannon with their new found believe shining through.

McMurray split the posts and in the next attack Devlin and McGeary combined for Charlie Maguire to score with his first touch since his introduction.

There was no let up from the winners and in injury time they made sure of victory with McGeary firing over from out on the left wing after a flowing move involving Charlie Mulligan, Quinn and Michael Hughes.