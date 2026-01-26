St Pat’s Academy reach MacRory Final after extra-time thriller

Abbey Vocational School 0-20 St Patrick’s Academy 1-20 AET

THERE was extra-time delight for St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon at Trummon on Sunday as they overcame Abbey Vocational School Donegal in the Ulster Schools MacRory Cup semi-final.

Beaten finalists last year, Abbey were keen to get back to the decider and led by six at half-time. However, St Patrick’s fought back and the Donegal Town school needed a last-gasp free from Thomas Lenehan to force additional time.

St Patrick’s were just able to work their scores better in extra-time and deserved their spot in the prestigious final.

There was a huge crowd at Pairc Naomh Bríd for the big match and there was a real sense of anticipation before throw-in.

It was the Academy who started better with Liam McGeary pointing in the second minute. They could have had a goal moments later when Ross Daly charged forward but fired his low effort wide.

Abbey had the breeze in the opening period and Thomas Lenehan got them going with a free in the sixth minute.

Tomas Carr then followed up with a lovely two-pointer moments later.

It was tough, physical football in the opening quarter with plenty of big hits being dished out.

Carr moved Abbey 0-4 to 0-1 ahead before Dungannon upped the ante.

McGeary and James Mulgrew hit points and they had a brilliant opportunity to score a goal in the 15th minute.

Colm Diver ghosted in behind the Abbey defence but was denied by a great save from Lewis McCaughan and the wing-back fired the rebound wide.

Abbey then took control in the second quarter. Lenehan notched a point from play and a free and he had a sniff of goal as well but just couldn’t generate enough power with his shot.

Both teams then felt the other had breached the ‘three-up’ rule but after consulting with the other officials, the referee decided it was a free in to Abbey and Conor McCahill tapped over.

O’Donnell’s men kept the pressure on late in the half and scores from Lenehan and Carr had them 0-9 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

St Patrick’s kicked seven wides in the first half and they knew they had to improve.

They started with intent in the second half with Eoin Long curling over two points.

However, Abbey were able to cancel that out when McCaughan drilled over a two-point free.

A big moment arrived in the 39th minute when the Academy registered a goal.

Long’s two-point free effort dropped dangerously on the Abbey goalline and the home side couldn’t deal with it allowing Ross Daly to hammer home from close range.

Mulgrew followed up with another effort and the Tyrone side were then back to within two points.

The pressure was on Abbey but a McCaughan free put them into a 0-12 to 1-6 lead again by the 43rd minute.

The home side were then penalised for only leaving two players up the field and Long punished them with a two-pointer.

Diver followed up with a fine score off his left and the sides were level heading into the final ten minutes.

The tension was rising all the time but Abbey found another gear when they needed one.

Tomas Carr notched a vital score and Finn Gillespie and Alan McHugh also pointed.

Dungannon didn’t panic and Mulgrew and Lorcan McMurray curled over.

The Tyrone side then hit the front when Mulgrew registered a stunning two-pointer from play.

However, Abbey kept their composure and Lenehan sent the match to extra-time after McCahill was pulled back at the death.

The Academy started the additional time well with scores from Daire Devlin and Mulgrew but Tomas Carr replied with a two-pointer.

McGeary and McCahill then swapped scores to leave it level at 0-19 to 1-16 at half-time in extra-time.

Dungannon were able to get on top with Mulgrew and McMurray on target.

Abbey could have had a penalty when St Patrick’s goalkeeper Ronan Donnelly led dangerously with his feet but Gallagher wasn’t interested.

Christian Ward also had a sniff of a goal but fired over.

That reduced Abbey’s deficit to one but they couldn’t get any closer.

Aodhan Quinn and McGeary landed the insurance scores for a delighted Dungannon team.

Lenehan was sent off late on for Abbey as their bid to reach back-to-back finals faltered despite a spirited effort.

Teams & Scorers

Abbey Vocational School: Lewis McCaughan (0-3, 1tpf); Eoghan O’Neill, Ethan McCrea, Jack McGroarty; Aidan Quinn, Patrick McGonagle, Cian Gavigan; Tomas Carr (0-7, 2tps), Conall Flannery; Christian Ward (0-1), Alan McHugh (0-1), Eoghan Gallagher; Thomas Lenehan (0-5, 3fs), Gethin Mosby, Conor McCahill (0-2, 1f). Subs: Finn Gillespie (0-1) for Mosby (Half-time), Conor Griffin for Flannery (47 mins), Jake Quinn for McHugh (70 mins), Oisin Ebbs for McGroarty (74 mins).

St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon: Ronan Donnelly; Charlie Mulligan, Matthew Daly, Paddy Park; Colm Diver (0-1), Ross Daly (1-0), Davin McKeown; James Mulgrew (0-7, 1tp), Michael Hughes; Darragh Devlin (0-1), Aodhan Quinn (0-1), Jonah Feeney; Rian Biggs, Eoin Long (0-4, 1tp), Liam McGeary (0-4). Subs: Lorcan McMurray (0-2) for Biggs (35 mins), Jayden Watt and Ruairi O’Neill for Daly and Feeney (58 mins), Odhran Scully for Diver (62 mins), Odhran Carroll for McKeown (76 mins).

Referee: Paul Gallagher (Aghyaran)