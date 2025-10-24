Stalwart Barry basks in Clogher’s triumph

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

THERE were emotional scenes at Healy Park on Saturday evening as Clogher celebrated their Junior Championship success which owed much to the patience that the Eire Ogs have displayed throughout this 2025 season.

Players, management and supporters mingled in the satisfying glow of Championship glory for the first time since 2000. It was a richly deserved moment, especially considering how they had battled back from the disappointment of missing promotion through the Division Three League when they lost at home to the eventual champions, Cookstown.

A special occasion marking 25 years since the club’s most recent Junior title triumph is taking place soon, and will now have a double purpose. Many of the team weren’t born back then and more of them are too young to remember.

Barry McKenna might not remember those heady days of 2000. He was 12 then, and no doubt wearing the colours proudly with youthful exuberance. Now, at the age of 37, the influential midfielder can see clearly just how much the progress of 2025 means to all in the community.

“This means the world to Clogher and I can’t really describe just how this win feels for us. Taking away my kids, this is the best feeling ever for me and the best day of my life,” was Barry’s reaction to the big win over Drumragh.

“I’m overwhelmed by what has happened to us here. This is the culmination of a season that threatened to go wrong for us after losing to Cookstown. We were nearly hoping for them to do us a favour by reaching the final which would have meant promotion for us before the final.

” But it’s great to have shown the resilience needed to win. Our plan was to win promotion and all I can say was that there was no stopping us. This was our day and that was it.”

Clogher’s strong performance with the aid of the wind in the first half made a key difference in the final. They held a commanding lead at half-time, before really consolidating it on the resumption to ensure that the destination of the Pat Darcy Cup was clear long before the finish.

They will now proceed into the Ulster Club Junior title-race. For the moment, though, the celebrations at a third title at this level are just about beginning to ease.

“We really went out to make our mark and I suppose when you’ve someone like Ciaran Bogue on the team with his ability to score then it’s half the battle,” he added.

“2000 is 25 years and a long time ago. But hopefully this is the start of something more for the club. I wasn’t far away in 2000, just watching and enjoying the win. It’s unbelievable to be now enjoying this.

“The Ulster Club is now offering us a great opportunity. I think we just have it all this season and will hope to make the most of the chance in Ulster.

“Tyrone teams have used the provincial campaign as a basis to do better at the higher level in the county. The club has good numbers now at underage, more than before, and the management and coaches deserve credit credit for this win.

“We’ll take a few days to celebrate and then regroup for the next stage of this journey.”