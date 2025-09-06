Steven extends ‘Special’ run of success

STEWARTSTOWN’S Steven Ferguson extended his remarkable run of success in the McMillan Specialist Cars NI Autotest Championship recently.

The Mini Special driver claimed victory at the most recent round, which was also part of the British Championship, at the North West 200 paddock in Portstewart.

That triumph was enough to see him claim the Northern Ireland title outright for an 11th time to extend his win record further.

On the day, he saw off the challenge of Peter Falvey by nearly eight seconds, with his nearest NI Championship rival, Peter Grimes third, just over 15 seconds adrift.

Newmills man, Mark King, took fifth in his Mini Special, just behind Andy Blair, with Lisburn’s Robin Lyons sixth in his Mini Saloon.

The remaining Tyrone drivers all finished outside the top 10 with Castlederg’s Adam Lowry 11th, his brother Jack 13th, Coagh’s Mark Ferguson 15th, and Seskinore’s Alistair Barker 18th.

In the classes, Peter Grimes took the class A crown from Chris Grimes, with Adam Lowry third; class B went to Falvey from Blair and Willie Keaning; class C was won by Lyons from Paul Swift and Jack Lowry, while King was crowned class D winner ahead of Damien Mooney and Paul Davidson.

Meanwhile, in the clubman class, Harry Wilson won from Andrew Weir with Castlederg’s Ryan Catterson third and Ian Lowry sixth.

Dungannon’s Jordan Burns won the Advanced section in his Fiesta Special from Gareth Dillon.