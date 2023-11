Dean Maguirc 3-4 Bailieborough 1-0

LANDMARK opportunities don’t come along too often but Dean Maguirc Carrickmore camogs seized their moment in tenacious fashion here to clinch the Ulster Sciath Bhride title.

Dean Maguirc put the disappointment of defeat in the equivalent Ulster final twelve months earlier behind them with a strong second half team performance at a well presented Pairc Mhic Ghiolla in Keady.

The Tyrone team had played against the breeze for a first half that ended level at 1-0 each. Dean displayed drive and determination during the second 30 minutes as they denied Bailieborough any further scores to secure a pre-Christmas trophy reward.

Play began with both sides looking lively and in the fifth minute Dean midfielder Niamh McElduff delivered the game’s first goal via a tidy finish to the Bailieborough net following a high centre.

The Breffni camogs, though, reacted positively to Dean’s goal and they asked some questions of a well-drilled Dean defence as the opening half progressed. The two teams missed a few chances for points but Bailieborough drew level on 13 minutes when Siun O’Sullivan notched a goal following a good save from Dean keeper Clara-Rose Marley.

Dean Maguirc defenders were working hard and they threw in some terrific blocks to prevent their Cavan counterparts making additional progress. Clara-Rose Marley also made a couple of more decent saves to keep the Breffni camogs at bay. There were no additional scores in the second quarter.

The Tyrone representatives started sharply after the resumption of play and two well-judged Niamh McElduff frees set the tone accordingly for what was to unfold. Dean continued to press forward with purpose and Eilis Loughran supplied an opportune finish for her team’s second goal on 42 minutes. That left five points between the sides.

Katie Rose Donnelly and Niamh McElduff points tightened Dean’s hold on proceedings. Bailieboro kept battling but Dean were in no mood to let go as Player-of-the-Match recipient Caoimhe Kerr plus Grace Teague, Katie Marley, Katie Rose Donnelly, Ava Marley and team-mates delivered definitive displays.

Katie Rose Donnelly and Niamh McElduff claimed points plus Midfielder Aoife Grogan sent in a free that took a deflection en route to the Bailieborough net after 57 minutes. That set the seal on a memorable milestone for Dean Maguirc camogs.

TEAMS/SCORERS

Dean Maguirc: Clara-Rose Marley, Aoibheann Haughey, Aobh Bennett, Brid Sweeney, Grace Teague, Caoimhe Kerr, Roise McCallan, Niamh McElduff (1-3,3f), Aoife Grogan (1-0), Caislin Tracey, Katie Rose Donnelly (0-1), Katie Marley, Eilis Loughran (1-0), Minnie McCallan, Ava Marley. Sub: Alice McGlinchey

Bailieborough: Shona O’Reilly, Aoibhe Lambe, Rebecca Clarke, Chloe Clarke, Molly Coughlan, Ellie Harpin, Erelle O’Sullivan, Gia McCabe, Eavan O’Sullivan, Caoimhe Smith, Abby Reilly, Kayleigh Browne, Orlaith Farrelly, Siun O’Sullivan (1-0), Olivia McCullagh. Sub: Grace Clarke

Referee: Shane Hughes, Ballymacnab