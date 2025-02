OMAGH Motor Club announced that the highly anticipated Samsonas Fivemiletown Rally would not be taking place in its February 22nd slot on the Northern Irish motorsport calendar.

Extensive discussions over recent weeks with DAERA Forestry Service and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council concluded with the event being parked for the time being following the damage caused to the forests around Fivemiletown by Storm Eowyn. The cancellation of the Samsonas Fivemiletown Rally follows the Galway International Rally and the Donegal Forest Rally, both of which were called off due to the impact of last month’s severe storm.

In a short statement on its Facebook page, Omagh Motor Club said: “Due to ongoing discussions with DAERA Forestry Service and Fermanagh & Omagh District Council today, the Club has decided the rally will not take place as planned within Fivemiletown forests due to damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

Advertisement

“The Club will endeavor to explore all the options available for the event later in the year.

“As previously stated, all entry fees will be refunded in full.”

While the event won’t go ahead as scheduled on February 22nd, when it was to be the opening round of the McGrady Insurance NI Forest Rally Challenge, there is space on that particular series’ schedule for a date in November, which Omagh Motor Club are considering filling.

Obviously, that will present challenges, with the club’s premier event, the Bushwhacker Rally, celebrating its 50th anniversary in September when it will take place over two days and with the 2026 Fivemiletown Rally scheduled to take place just a few months later, it would prove a logistical challenge to run another stage event in such close proximity.

While the swift turnaround of events is daunting, Omagh Motor Club is more than capable of achieving and delivering the three rallies in double-quick time, but discussions remain ongoing to see if that November date will suit for the 2025 Fivemiletown Rally.