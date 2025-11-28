Strabane athletes impress in Dublin

MEMBERS of Strabane’s Hurtlocker gym were out in force during one of the biggest Hyrox events on the calendar in Dublin.

Thirty-six athletes travelled from the local fitness centre to compete at Hyrox Dublin which took place over five days at the RDS where thousands of athletes competed.

Of the local combatants, Brendan Boggs was particularly busy as he competed in the men’s event as well as the doubles.

On Thursday, the former Tyrone star completed the individual men’s event in one hour 15.54 minutes and on Saturday, alongside Peter McKee, finished the Pro Men’s Doubles in 1:12.44, while Paul Connolly and Aodhan Gallen also completed to Pro Doubles in 1:10.27.

Others competing from the Hurtlocker gym were Gary Lafferty, who finished the men’s event in 1:16.36, while Shaun McGlade did likewise in 1:32.51.

In the women’s individual event, Sarah Durey and Rebecca Gormley finished in 1:32.03 and 1:37.24 respectively, while Caoimhe O’Hagan and Aine Harper finished the Women’s Pro Doubles in 1:18.30.

The remaining local competitors took part in the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events and their times were as follows: Lucy Christie and Iain Wilkinson, 1:12.56; Niall Cooke and Claire Patterson, 1:20.54; Laoi Coyle and Lorcan Browne 1:19.11; James McGhee and Daniel McGrath 1:21.22; Caoimhe O’Hagan and Aine Harper 1:18.30; Roisin Gillespie and Shane McCrory, 1:15.29; Toni McShane and Gerard McShane 1:18.20; Lewis Quinn and Orlaith Sweeney 1:30.37; Tracey McCloskey and Kevin McGuigan 1:19.21; Brandon McGuigan and Sharon McGuigan 1:18.06; Stephen Mills and Stephen Hegarty 1:15.33; Leah Harron and Tara Langan 1:44.39.

Hurtlocker coach, Sean Mills was delighted, not only by the number of members his gym had competing, but also by their level of performance over the five days.

“They’re unbelievable because they’ve all smashed their times from last year,” he beamed.

“They put in the work this year, they’ve all trained really hard and they showcased themselves properly when they went to Dublin. They were brilliant to watch.