Strabane boys honoured with civic reception after big GAA victory

  • 26 November 2025
Members of the team pictured with the mayor in the Guildhall.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 26 November 2025
A young Strabane GAA team have been honoured for their success with a civic reception.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, today welcomed the Sigersons GAC U-16 team to the Guildhall for a special reception in recognition of their recent success.

The team won the Grade 3 Championship, which they secured earlier this month.

Team captain Liam Harper, along with players Eamon McGowan and Sean Dudgeon, members of the squad, and the management team, attended the event alongside proud family members.

Mayor McHugh congratulated the young players and commended their commitment and teamwork. He said:
“It was a real pleasure to welcome the Sigersons GAC U-16 team to the Guildhall today. Their Grade 3 Championship win is a tremendous achievement and a credit to the dedication of the players, the guidance of the management team, and the support of their families and club.

“These young athletes have shown exceptional spirit and determination, and they should be very proud of what they have accomplished. I wish them every success in their future sporting endeavours.”

