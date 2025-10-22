Strabane continue their winning run

STRABANE’S winning start to the Ulster Championship Three season continued on Saturday when the league leaders made it five bonus point triumphs from five with a 64 3 victory over bottom side, Holywood at Bradley Way.

In-form South African duo, Christiaan Gobler and Ruan de Beer led the way with four and two tries respectively, while Jake McDevitt, David Riddles, Jordan Connor and William Finlay also crossing the whitewash, with the latter adding seven conversions.

“The guys put in a good performance,” beamed Strabane head coach, Neville Magee, who was pleased by the scores his team created.

“Holywood were competitive throughout, even though the scoreline doesn’t reflect that too well and the boys found some good team tries and when things got a bit loose, some of our individuals were able to take advantage and get some good scores too.”

Strabane have no fixture this coming Saturday, but the following week sees the start of what could be a telling run of fixtures, beginning with a home clash with Cavan, followed by a visit to Donaghadee, back-to-back home and away fixtures with Virginia and Coleraine before they host ‘Dee and visit Cavan.

“We still have things to work on but we have a good squad there and we’re building on the performances. I’m glad we’ve been coming out with the wins and I would be expecting to win those first few games anyway,” he observed.

“We have Coleraine back-to-back and Virginia back-to-back, so those will be bigger tests at that stage of the season.”