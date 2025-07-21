Strabane east past the Derg boys in derby

Strabane 1-23 Castlederg 1-9

PAIRC Mhic Sioghair was the venue as Strabane played host to their North Tyrone neighbours Castlederg for a Division 3A league clash in what was also a Junior Championship dress rehearsal as the sides are due to clash once again in early September.

As it transpired it was a comfortable win for the home side as the St Eugene’s battle to retain their place in Division 3A. The home side, boosted by the welcome return of Ruairi Gormley for his first game in a while, raced into an early and commanding lead with Gary Quigg and Kyle Morrison both scoring from play.

Eoin Haire landed a fine score from a forty-five with Conal Crawford finding the Derg net in the eighth minute following a fine placed ball from the boot of Ronan McLaughlin. Castlederg opened their account on ten minutes via a Blaine Lynch point from play.

Conal Crawford and Oran McGrath from a free kick extended the home lead before Adam Traynor grabbed a point back for the visitors from a free kick.

From here to the interval, it was all one-way traffic as Strabane landed another five points via Kyle Morrison, Oran McGrath, Ruairi Gormley, Oisin McGillion all coming from play and Eoin Haire from a second well struck forty-five metre kick.

Sigersons opened the second half with points via Oisin McGillion, Ronan McLaughlin and Ruairi White with Cealaf McMenamin responding for the Derg.

Daniel McHagney increased the home side’s lead with a point from play and then against the run of play Castlederg struck a fine individual goal from the boot of Blaine Lynch. Strabane responded with a point from play via Oran McGrath, but the Derg hit back with a fine two pointer from the boot of the industrious Ben Harper before Adam Traynor added a point from a free kick.

Any signs of the visitors causing an upset were thwarted when Strabane hit another purple patch as Conal Crawford, Oisin McGillion and Oran McGrath all landed scores.

Jamee Doherty and Niall Gallen hit scores for Castlederg although Strabane kept the foot to the pedal with Ruairi Gormley landing a brace of points from play, Ryan McElroy, Oisin McGillion and Oran McGrath via a free kick ensured that it was a comfortable home win as Adam Traynor fired over a late point from play for the depleted visitors who were second best throughout as the home side dominated from start to finish.

Scorers

Strabane: Conal Crawford, 1-2,Oran McGrath 0-5, Oisin McGillion 0-4, Ruairi Gormley 0-3, Eoin Haire 0-2, Kyle Morrison 0-2, Ruairi White 0-1, Ronan McLaughlin 0-1, Ryan McElroy 0-1, Gary Quigg 0-1, and Daniel McHagney 0-1.

Castlederg: Blaine Lynch 1-1, Adam Traynor 0-3, Ben Harper 0-2 (1×2), Jamee Doherty 0-1, Cealaf McMenamin 0-1, and Niall Gallen 0-1.

Teams

Strabane: Eoin Haire, Ruairi White, Joe Bishop, Adam Duffy, Ronan McLaughlin, Ryan McElroy, Kyle Morrison, Oran McGrath, Ruairi Gormley, Gavin Molloy, Gary Quigg, Daniel McHagney, Oisin McGillion, Conal Crawford, Conall Flanagan. Substitutes: Oran White for Ronan McLaughlin, Martin Mongan for Ruairi White, Gary Rouse for Gavin Molloy, Dylan Arnold for Gary Quigg

Castlederg: Paddy Porter, Niall Gallen, Fintan Gallagher, Odhran Harvey, Jamee Doherty, Conor Ramsey, Shea Leonard, Ben Harper, Jack Ramsey, Emmett McLaughlin, Blaine Lynch, Cealaf McMenamin, Adam Traynor, Cian Harper, Connor Harper. Substitutes: Brian Coyle for Emmett McLaughlin, Conor McLaughlin for Connor Harper

Referee: Cíagan Patton (Naomh Eoghan)