Strabane seeking centenary success

STRABANE RFC’s players and officials are hoping they can achieve success on the pitch during the 2022-23 season, which marks the club’s centenary.

Over the past few seasons, Strabane have flattered to deceive in the third division of the Ulster Championship and cup competitions, starting brightly before their challenge, more often than not, was extinguished shortly after Christmas. And last season’s first XV skipper, Simon McSparron, who is now club captain, is hoping they can change that by knuckling down and grafting towards shared goals.

“There is probably a bit more pressure to achieve something this year,” he acknowledged. “But we have put together an itinerary of what we want to do and what we want to achieve. There are a lot of things in place that set it up to be a good season but it can’t be a good season if you don’t put the hard work in and get down to training to make it a good season yourself.”

Strabane, who will be led by head coach, Stephen Barr and the returning Adrian Sweeney, who will take sole charge with the former in France until November, open their campaign in division three this coming Saturday with a home clash against Belfast High School Former Pupils.

And McSparron is hopeful that a bright start can lead to a good season at Bradley Way.

“We’re hoping for a good start and we’re hoping to push on from there,” he explained. “Pre-season has been good, with wins against Donegal and a firsts/seconds combined Limavady side.

“We played really well against Limavady [who are in the top flight this year], I was really impressed with how we played. There is still stuff to work on but you could see what we have been working on during pre-season and we hope to bring that into Saturday.

“It’s not going to be easy because anyone can beat anyone in our league but if we can get off to a good start then we’d be hoping we can make a wee run at it.”

McSparron, who was first XV skipper for the past three seasons has passed that baton on to the returning Jimmy Hamilton, but he has become the first ever club captain which is aimed to bridge the gap between the players, younger members of the club and the committee.

And it’s a position he’s only too happy to take on given the special year ahead: “It’s an honour to be the first club captain and it’s something I’m looking forward to,” he beamed.