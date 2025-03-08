Strabane team enters into new partnership ahead of fifth season

STRABANE-BASED Boss-E Racing, which is one of the most popular and colourful race teams within the Irish Minibike Championship paddock is celebrating its fifth season in 2025.

Through the years they have watched as the talent on track gets hotter and faster every time they’re out, so they are always looking for ways to improve the skills of their riders.

As they head into season number five, team owners Eva Mullen and Tommy Galbraith have joined into a new partnership with ‘Chawkie Racing’.

James and Liam Chawke from Rathkeale, Co Limerick will be providing support to the riders through coaching during track days and race meetings that don’t clash with their own race season.

The Chawkie Bros, James and Liam Chawke, are popular figures within the paddocks of Irish motorcycling, have a wealth of knowledge and successes within racing over the years, so what better way to give back to the sport than to share that knowledge with the next generation of racers.

There is no doubt that the Chawkie Bros will prove to be a valuable asset for the Tyrone team.

The Boss-E juniors will also compete for the Boss-E Girls V Boys Team this season, so not only will they compete on track against other teams but they’ll also go up against each other for the Boss-E Top Racer Award and the Top Girl/Boy Duo Trophy.

This year’s junior riders for Boss-E Racing are seven year-old Harry Birch from Dunloy, who is going into his second year of racing in the BamBam class of the IMC series.

He is excited for the season and is most looking forward to getting out to have some fun and win the championship.

Nine year-old Zak Turkington is from Ballyclare and he attends Carnlough Integrated PS. He is heading into his fifth season in the IMC and he will be making his debut for the Boss-E Team within the junior Elite class.

Zak’s racing hero is Valentino Rossi and he is most looking forward to just having some fun on track and with the Boss-E Team!

Paige Mullen is 12 years old and from Newmills. She attends Drumglass High School.

Paige is entering her third season with the Boss-E Team.

During the 2025 season Paige will be making her debut into the Mini GP 140 class on the Boss-E Ohvale Bike.

She is looking forward to seeing what she can achieve this season as well as beating the boys! Paige’s racing hero is her big brother Lewis, who will race in both the British Talent Cup and the Spanish Championship this year.

And the final junior is nine-year-old Katie Clint from Ballywalter. She attends Ballywalter Primary School, and is heading into her second year racing within the Boss-E Team and the Irish Minibike Championship’s Bambam Class. Katie’s racing hero is Glenn Irwin.

Katie is most excited this season for the Girls V Boys battle, she is looking forward to going up against and beating Harry Birch and getting lots more points this season!

The Irish Minibike Championship gets underway on April 13th.