‘Strabanimal’ set for Dubai return

JAMES ‘The Strabanimal’ Gallagher will return to the cage in Dubai today [Thursday] when he takes on Jordanian Ali AlQaisi during the ACA 194 show in the Agenda Arena.

The 28-year-old is in confident mood ahead of the bout, having made a successful return to action in the same United Arab Emirate in June when he achieved a second round submission over Fabricio Soares in the 971 Fighting Championship. And he feels another early finish is on the cards.

“I feel like I’m going to finish him by the third round,” Gallagher said. “I would say second again, but for good measures, I’ll say third and then I’ll be on my way!”

As strong as his belief is that victory is going to be achieved, Gallagher admits that he’s not looking past his opponent, who brings vast experience to their clash.

“He’s from Jordan, he’s a soldier for the royal family in Jordan, he’s an eight time world champion, so his streak’s coming to an end!,” Gallagher added.

“He’s a veteran, he’s been in the UFC before, he’s fought all around the different promotions, he’s got a good record. And the thing about him is, he knows how to win but he also knows what it’s like to lose and I find these people are a bit harder than those with, for example, just 17 wins, because when you have felt that loss before you know how to not get beat.

“You’re experienced in all kinds of areas, so it’s going to be tough but that’s what I want and that’s what I’m ready for.”

And he’s certainly ready following a quick turn-a-round between fights, which has included moving to Manchester and joining the Top Team gym where the likes of PFL prospect Lewis McGrillen train.

“It’s brilliant that it’s come around so quick. I’ve been training since my last fight anyway, so I’m ready to go,” he added.

“When you’re training with no fight coming up, the intensity isn’t as hard, but I was still in good shape from my last fight but then four and a half to five weeks notice then I got for this so I just ramped it up. It’s a lot better because sometimes when you’re doing 12 weeks you’re burnt out.”

Like his last encounter in Dubai, this will be Gallagher’s maiden appearance on a new promotion and after leaving Bellator/PFL he admits that he’s in no rush to commit to any long-term deals just yet.

He has a multi-fight deal from the ACA and the 971 Fighting Championship, but the Manchester-based fighter is going to weigh up his options before putting pen to paper.

“I’m going to see how this one goes and take one fight at a time and weigh it up from there because I have a lot of options on the table,” he explained.