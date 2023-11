Drumquin 2-13 Brackaville 1-9

A STRONG finish from Drumquin at Fintona on Sunday afternoon saw them collect the Grade 4 Under-14 Championship title at the expense of a Brackaville side that pushed them all the way.

With time running out and only two points separating the sides Drumquin wing half back Joseph O’Kane got on the end of a sweeping move to finish to the net to ensure the silverware for the Wolfe Tones.

Advertisement

The sides shared the opening half a dozen points with Sean Gormley and Oran McMenamin on target for the winners with Ericas Petrauskas hitting a brace for Brackaville in response.

Cillian Mullan and Daire McCaffrey tagged on points for the Wolfe Tones with the impressive Gormley weighing in with another brace. Brackaville then broke down the field for Aaron Callan to score a well executed goal but in the next attack Drumquin responded in kind through Gormley to leave it 1-7 to 1-3 at the break.

Shea Comac opened the second half scoring for the Roes and while McCaffery cancelled that out Callan left just one score between the teams again.

Gormley was having a superb game gor the winners and he split the posts again before Jack McCusker left five between the sides.

Brackaville though we’re proving a tough nut to crack and they enjoyed a productive spell which brought them right back into contention. Pauric Morgan, Matthew Fox and impressive defender Callan all registered to leave just two between them.

It was anybody’s game at this stage but crucially it was Drumquin who took it by the scruff of the neck.

Mullan knocked over a free before that crucial O’Kane major arrived. It was a score that knocked the stuffing out of Brackaville with Gormley tagging on another brace of points before Fox had the final say for the Roes.

Advertisement

Drumquin scorers: Sean Gormley 1-6, Cillian Mullan 0-3, Joseph O’Kane 1-0, Daire McCaffery 0-2, Oran McMenamin 0-1, Jack McCusker 0-1

Bravkaville scorers: Aaron Callan 1-3, Ericas Petrauskas 0-2, Matthew Fox 0-2, Shea Comac 0-1, Pauric Morgan 0-1