Strong finish sees Éire Óg hurlers progress to last four

ULSTER INTERMEDIATE HURLING CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

St Eunan’s 1-9 Eire Óg 1-16

ST Eunan’s bowed out of the Ulster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship against a fancied Carrickmore side in a quarter-final clash at O’Donnell Park that was closer than the final score indicates.

The Donegal side put in a determined display and for much of the contest it was in the melting pot.

Ultimately however, Eire Óg just had that extra bit of craft and the Tyrone championship winners – with six county titles in-a-row behind them – deservedly progressed to the last four where they will meet Antrim champions Glenariffe Oisin.

St Eunan’s never lacked determination and showed real battling qualities which augurs well for times ahead.

Although the early stages were played in tricky conditions with heavy rain and a swirling wind, thankfully it was short-lived and the sun soon broke through.

Eire Óg moved into quick two point lead with scores from Anthohy Crossan and Conor Grogan before St Eunan’s registered their opener through a fine strike from John Kealy from out on the right.

The visitors, edging things in the testing conditions, then added another brace of points courtesy of an Aidan Kelly free and a point from play from Aidan Woods to make it 0-4 to a point.

But as the 15th minute elapsed and following a good period of play and pressure from the home side, St Eunan’s reduced the deficit to two following another point from John Kealy.

And they then drew level by the 22nd minute mark thanks to two frees from Peter Kelly as they were giving as good as they got.

Aidan Kelly then put Eire Óg back in front before two more frees from Peter Kelly firstly left the sides level, and then put St Eunan’s into the lead – 0-6 to 0-5 – for the first and what turned out to be the only time in the contest.

But Oisin Kelly from play, and then two more points, one a free, from the ubiquitous Aidan Kelly propelled the visitors into an interval lead of 0-8 to 0-6.

St Eunan’s began the second half in spirited fashion and were boosted by a first class long-range effort from Sean McVeigh and shortly afterwards Peter Kelly was in with a goal chance, but it was eventually cleared.

And moments later the Carrickmore team struck with what was always going to be a crucial first goal in this encounter as Shea Munroe used his physical strength to power forward and fire past Cian Hennessy.

Feargal Delaney then pointed to leave St Eunan’s trailing 1-8 to 0-8.

But the Tyrone side added scores through Aidan Kelly with two frees, with a Sean Óg Grogan point from play in between, and the visitors suddenly moved 1-11 to 0-8 ahead.

Carrickmore goalkeeper Conor McElhatton then did well to deny John Kealy before Peter Kelly got another free for the Cathedral Town men.

Moments later John Kealy was on hand to get a goal back for St Eunan’s to leave just two points between the sides and it was very much game on.

However, the closing stages saw the Tyrone side finishing strongly with marksman Aidan Kelly adding four more points (three from frees) while Dean Rafferty landed a beauty from near the half-way line to see another white flag raised and in the end they ran out winners by seven points, 1-16 to 1-9.

St Eunan’s were reduced to 14 men just before the end when substitute Matt Ahern was shown a red card, with referee Kevin Parke indicating that it was for a stamping incident.

So, Éire Óg have negotiated this first hurdle and having lost out to eventual winners Carey Faughs after penalties last year, they certainly will be hoping to go all the way this year.

Teams and Scorers

St Eunan’s: Cian Hennessy; Sean Halvey, Conor O’Donnell, Lorcan Heavey; Kieran Larkin, Kevin Kealy, Cormac Finn; Fearghal Delaney (0-1), Conor Parke; Ryan Hilferty, Conor O’Grady, Sean McVeigh (0-1); John Kealy (1-2), Brian MacIntyre, Peter Kelly (0-5, 4f). Subs: Matt Ahern for Parke (ht), Steven Doherty for Delaney (45), David Horgan for Hilferty (50), James O’Donnell for L Heavey (52), Cian Randles for B MacIntyre (56).

Eire Óg Carrickmore: Conor McElhatton, Dean Rafferty (0-1), Oran McKee, Conall McKee; Dermot Begley, Conor Munroe, Francie Hurson; Conor Grogan (0-1), Bryan McGurk; Anthony Crossan (0-1), Aidan Kelly (0-10, 8f), Aidan Woods (0-1); Oisin Daly (0-1), Sean Óg Grogan (0-1), Shea Munroe (1-0). Subs: Michael Coyle for Francie Hurson (36 mins), Cahir Munroe for Crossan (40 mins), Seamus Sweeney for McGurk (44 mins), Conn Sweeney for Daly (58 mins).

Referee: Kevin Parke (Antrim).