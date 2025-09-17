Strong second half display sees Dungannon Ladies reach final

LADIES DIVISION ONE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Dungannon 2-7 Coalisland 0-9

By Damien Donnelly

DUNGANNON booked a county final date with Errigal Ciaran after they staged a strong second half revival to deny neighbours Coalisland at Aghaloo on Sunday.

Sunday’s encounter saw two in-form teams take to the field, with Dungannon buoyed by a preliminary round win over holders St Macartan’s plus they followed that up when denying Moortown at the last eight stage. Coalisland, for their part, defeated Cookstown at the preliminary phase before getting past Killeeshil after a close tussle in the quarter-finals.

There was a considerable breeze at work on a rainswept day and Coalisland made good use of the elements during the course of the first 30 minutes. The Fianna girls reached half-time six points clear on a scoreline of 0-8 to 0-2. Dungannon, though, rallied well with the breeze for the final half and two goals helped the Thomas Clarke girls get over the winning line.

Cara McMoran led the line well up front for Coalisland as they enjoyed the better of the first half exchanges. McMoran was on target with three scores plus Eadaoin Early supplied two points, one from a free. Natalie Manzjuka also rowed in with two tidy points and Caoimhe Quinn sent over one as the Fianna side led by six at the midway mark.

Dungannon began to get a better grip on the game as the early phases of the closing half unfolded. Aine McNulty got the scoreboard moving for them in the 34th minute and McNulty was on hand to claim a 42nd minute goal as her place kick found the net from a deflection.

Hannah Cavlan brought the Clarkes within one point on 47 minutes and Coalisland were finding it difficult to build momentum in attack at the other end of the field. Aine McNulty and Hannah Cavlan scores then gave Dungannon the advantage heading for the concluding ten minutes.

The Fianna girls gallantly tried to mount a counter offensive but the influential Becky Santos plus keeper Marciana Martin and a resolute Dungannon defence held firm.

A key score arrived on 54 minutes when Dungannon substitute Niamh Moore finished to the net and suddenly the Clarkes had moved four points in front. It was quite the turnaround from the situation they found themselves in at the interval. McNulty added a further score before Cara McMoran landed Coalisland’s only score of the half.

Dungannon now progress through to the county final where they will meet Errigal Ciaran who triumphed in the second semi-final that comprised Sunday’s double bill.

It’s a Division One championship decider that certainly has the potential to supply quite a contest between two teams who have won three championship games apiece to reach the silverware decider.

Scorers

Dungannon: Aine McNulty 1-5(3f), Niamh Moore 1-0, Hannah Cavlan 0-2

Coalisland: Cara McMoran 0-4, Eadaoin Early 0-2(1f), Natalie Manzjuka 0-2, Caoimhe Quinn 0-1

Teams

Dungannon: Marciana Martins, Catriona Ferran, Mary Cassidy, Becky Santos, Ruby O’Donnell, Beth Jones, Clare Pinkerton, Meabh Mallon, Clare Kelly, Cara Pinkerton, Molly Loughran, Cora McGrath, Hannah Cavlan, Aine McNulty, Roisin McErlean.

Coalisland: Lynette McShane, Rebecca Connolly, Darina Campbell, Niamh Campbell, Cora Quinn, Grainne McDonald, Emma Fanthorpe, Aoife Quinn, Niamh Hughes, Ceirann O’Neill, Aiobhinn McWilliams, Natalie Manzjuka, Cara McMoran, Eadaoin Early, Caoimhe Quinn. Sub: Ellie Mai Carty

Referee: Brian McGinn, Killyclogher