Strong start sets Aghaloo on their way to beating Beragh

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Aghaloo 0-20 Beragh 1-14

AN ABSOLUTELY brilliant start to the game provided the perfect platform for Aghaloo to record a fully merited success in this Tyrone Intermediate quarter final against Beragh at Donaghmore on Sunday.

The O’Neill’s led this tie from start to finish thanks to an energetic and determined display. They controlled matters almost throughout, restricting the influence of the Red Knights whose poor start cost them dearly.

A 0-12 to 0-4 lead at the end of the first half spoke volumes about just how dominant the south Tyrone side were in that opening period. Niall McElroy spearheaded their best efforts as Jody McGlone, Enda McGarrity, Conor Mullen and Stewart Douglas also impressed.

Now last year’s defeated Junior finalists can look forward to the Intermediate semi-finals, and a golden opportunity to get to another decider. They are through very much on merit and will certainly give reaching the Paddy Cullen Cup finale their very best shot.

It was clear right from the start that Aghaloo were intent on making their mark in this tie. While Beragh were bouyed by their first round win, they once again struggled to reproduce the intensity that had been displayed by them on occasions in that clash.

Instead, Aghaloo took control and maintained their momentum. Conor Mullen set the tone with a great point right at the start. Martin Rodgers did respond for the Red Knights, but they couldn’t win clean possession as the half progressed.

Two-point scores courtesy of Niall McElroy helped them into a 0-8 to 0-1 lead. Ruairi McGlone and James O’Hara also got on the scoresheet, as Conor Mullen’s sweeping role and the defensive play of Mark McCormick, Padraig McGeary and Enda McGarrity prevented Beragh from gaining any attacking momentum.

Beragh’s attacks didn’t have the impact that was required. Oisin Donnelly fired over for them at the end of the first quarter, and Cathal Owens, Seamus Grant and Sean McCann worked hard to try and stem the tide facing them.

But Aghaloo were growing in confidence and a third two-pointer of the half from Jody McGlone and then another Niall McElroy point put them 0-12 to 0-2 ahead. Beragh had fought back from a similar margin in their first round draw, and they hoped to repeat the feat here.

Conor Owens boosted their total and they went in at the break determined to make the most of wind advantage on the resumption. However, the task facing them became even more difficult as Jody McGlone and Niall McElroy extend their lead to double-figures once more.

It was looking bad for Beragh and they needed an urgent response to have any chance of turning matters around. The introduction of Darragh McKenna and Paddy McCann gave them added impetus and the former fired over as a two-pointer from Sean McCann reduced the deficit down to seven, 0-14 to 0-7.

More was needed and Cathal Owens, Martin Rodgers and Oran Treacy did their best to try and raise the tempo. However, Aghaloo were able to respond and Miceal Muldoon and Conor Mullen scores ensured that they remained on top where it mattered on the scoreboard.

The odds were stacked against the Red Knights entering the final quarter. But they responded with a revival that gave them a chance to snatch at least a draw in the closing stages. A two-pointer from Martin Rodgers and points courtesy of Cathal Owens and Sean McCann left just five between the teams and sufficient time for Beragh to maintain their momentum.

What Aghaloo needed was to keep the scoreboard turning over. Stewart Douglas and Niall McElroy did that with scores that cancelled out efforts by Finn Grimes, Paddy McCann and Oisin Donnelly. So, with time running out, Aghaloo led by 0-20 to 0-14.

Now Beragh needed something special. A long ball into the danger area was broken down by Conor McNamee and Conor Owens palmed to the net in the ensuing scramble.

Suddenly there were just three points between them in added time and the Red Knights went in search of the equaliser. But the second goal that they needed never arrived as Aghaloo held on for a deserved victory.

Scorers

Aghaloo: Niall McElroy 0-10 2x2pt, 3f, Jody McGlone 0-3, Conor Mullen 0-2, James O’Hara 0-1, Ruairi McGlone 0-1, Miceal Muldoon 0-1, Stewart Douglas 0-1, Mark McCormick 0-1.

Beragh: Conor Owens 1-2 1f, Martin Rodgers 0-3 1x2pt, Sean McCann 0-3 1x2pt, Oisin Donnelly 0-2, Cathal Owens 0-1, Darragh McKenna 0-1, Paddy McCann 0-1, Finn Grimes 0-1.

Teams

Aghaloo: Jason Mulgrew, Mark McCormick, Padraig McGeary, Miceal Muldoon, James O’Hara, Enda McGarrity, Michael Maguire, Jody McGlone, Stewart Douglas, Harry McGinn, Niall McElroy, Jay Douglas, Connor Quinn, Ruairi McGlone, Conor Mullen. Subs: Oliver Sherry for H McGinn 28, Daniel McGee for M Maguire 42, Michael Maguire for J O’Hara 50.

Beragh: Jonathan Owens, Matthew McCartan, Fiachra Donnelly, Niall Owens, Seamus Grant, Cathal Owens, Sean McCann, Johnny Woods, Paddy Meenagh, Ben McSorley, Oran Treacy, Matthew McSorley, Martin Rodgers, Oisin Donnelly, Conor Owens. Subs: Paddy McCann for P Meenagh 25, Darragh McKenna for B McSorley 36, Finn Grimes for M McSorley 48, Conor McNamee for N Owens 55.

Referee: Martin Coyle, Cookstown.