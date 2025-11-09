Hundreds take part in annual Drumragh 10K and 5K run and walk

Yesterday (Saturday) saw an outstanding turnout for this year’s annual Drumragh 5K and 10K races, which concluded at Clanabogan Park.

Nearly 600 participants took part across both events, with hundreds more gathering along the route to cheer on the runners and walkers.

Among those in attendance was County Tyrone’s own middle-distance star Nick Griggs, who joined participants and supporters in celebrating another successful event.

A spokesperson for Drumragh Sarsfields GAC said,“What a memorable morning for the Club and for every participant who took part! It was a crisp autumn day—ideal conditions for running and walking. Many steps were covered along Laurel Road, hills were conquered around Tattysallagh, and there were plenty of sighs of relief (and joy!) as runners crossed the finish line at Clanabogan Park.

“A huge thank you to everyone who took part and helped make the event such a success. A special mention goes to our main sponsors, Colton Service Station – Clanabogan, and to The Enda Dolan Foundation, an incredible organisation doing wonderful work, as well as to Nick Griggs for his support.

“Finally, a heartfelt thank you to all our club volunteers who made the event possible—from lining out and marshalling the roads, to managing timing chips, staffing water stations, overseeing the finish line, and preparing sandwiches and endless cups of tea.”