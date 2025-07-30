Strule Valley Club’s successful league concludes

STRULE Valley Riding Club held their Annual Summer Show-jumping League final last Wednesday at Castle Irvine Necarne and were blessed with dry evening’s each week.

The Club would like to thank those who came along to compete and very well done to all.

Thank you to Seamus McCaffrey for course building assisted by Henry Flood and Zoe Keys.

Advertisement

Thanks to Chris Bogle for judging, Gillian Hynes entries, Alison Donnell starter and Katie Clarke and anyone else who helped in any way.

The Club would like to thank Mary Surphlis and Pamela Caldwell for coming along to present their Perpetual Cups & to Scarlett Knox for coming along to present The Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear Perpetual Cup.

Special thanks to our very generous sponsors off prizes for the final night – Bailey’s Horse Feeds in Ireland, Kyle Hayes from Aldertree Equine, Ami Kwasniewska from AK Equine, Tamlaght Equestrian Care, Science Supplements and Ash Hollow Equestrian. Thanks to Kyle from Aldertree Equine and Sorcha from Tamlaght Equestrian Care for joining us at the final.

Thank you also to A Taste of the Countryside for providing catering each week and to Emily Jane Photography for capturing memories on the final night.

Congratulations to the league winners of each class – The AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup for the 60cm class went to young Mya O’Neill and Glebe Star. The Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup for the 70cm class went to the very nice partnership of Katie Nevin and Maverick. Winning The LW Surphlis & Son Perpetual Trophy for the 80cm was Ruby Millar and Tye. SVRC member Helen Badger and Cara took top spot in the 90cm class to win The Good Gracious Perpetual Cup and SVRC member Heather Williams and Blaugheen won The Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear Perpetual Cup for the 1 metre open class.

A special mention must go to the three combinations that jumped double clear all four weeks in their class, a fantastic achievement. In the 70cm class Maverick and Katie Nevin jumped faultless rounds over four weeks, finishing all full points. In the 80cm class Tye and Ruby Millar and Cara and Helen Badger jumped flawless rounds each week, finishing on full points and Cara and Helen also jumped double clear each week in the 90cm class.

Results

Advertisement

60cm double clears – none.

70cm double clears: Glebe Star and Mya O’Neill, Maverick and Katie Nevin, Johnny and Ella Jane Johnston.

80cm double clears: Bellview Kate and Jessica Wilson, Sid and Brooke Morrow, Blaze and Eilish Calgie, Cara and Helen Badger, Cynthia and Maisie Armstrong, Tye and Ruby Millar, Cindy and Eimear Watson, Darcy and Alannah Moane.

90cm double clears: Echo and Jessica Jennings, Cara and Helen Badger.

1 metre open: 1st – Roz and Jessica McGonigle; 2nd – Blaugheen and Heather Williams; 3rd – Echo and Jessica Jennings.

League Results

The AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup 60cm: 1st – Glebe Star and Mya O’Neill; 2nd – Bobby and Katie Clarke.

The Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup 70cm: 1st – Maverick and Katie Nevin; 2nd – Glebe Star and Mya O’Neill; 3rd – Johnny and Ella Jane Johnston; 4th – Potter and Sophie Johnston; 5th – Lady and Alannah Moane.

The LW Surphlis & Son Perpetual Trophy 80cm: 1st – Tye and Ruby Millar; 2nd – Cara and Helen Badger; 3rd – Cindy and Eimear Watson; 4th – Lily and Sophie Johnston; 5th – Blaze and Eilish Calgie; 6th – Cynthia and Maisie Armstrong.

The Good Gracious Perpetual Cup 90cm: 1st – Cara and Helen Badger; 2nd – Cindy and Eimear Watson; 3rd – Tye and Ruby Millar.

The Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear Perpetual Cup 1 metre open: 1st – Blaugheen and Heather Williams.

The Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup to the highest placed SVRC member – Helen Badger and Heather Williams.

The Club now look forward to cross country schooling with Penny Sangster at Ash Hollow Equestrian and then slow it down a little with some flatwork training with Mary Devine, Devine Equine during August! Committee will meet at the end off July to plan the Autumn schedule for September, October and November!