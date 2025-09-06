Super Jordan eases Eglish past the Fianna in a cracker

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

Eglish 0-25 Coalisland 1-19

THE surname Jordan is iconic in global sports circles with the former Chicago Bulls superstar Michael revered for his one man scoring exploits which carried his side to NBA glory. Around Eglish this weekend past they are lauding their own special ‘Air’ Jordan.

Ethan Jordan soared to spectacular scoring heights at a heaving O’Neill Park on Thursday evening hitting seventeen points, including five unanswered scores in injury time, as the men in black shot down the once mighty Coalisland in a blockbuster first round showdown.

At different stages such an outcome didn’t appear likely. The Fianna bossed much of the first half exchanges and led by four coming up to the break, Niall Devlin and Ruairi McHugh providing an athletic dual presence around the centre of the park. Thanks to tigerish displays from the likes of Conor Holmes and Nathan Horsfield Eglish reeled in the deficit after the break and got their noses in front, but it appeared that a superb two pointer in the 60th minute by Sean L Corr would see Coalisland progress, as they jumped in front 1-19 to 0-20.

However the St Patrick’s, and specifically Jordan, had an altogether different closing narrative in mind, and he immediately levelled things up with a mighty two pointer of his own from out on the right flank in stoppage time, before tagging on two more brilliant strikes to seal a famous victory.

Scores flowed thick and fast during an engaging first quarter at the end of which the sides were locked together at five points apiece.

The scoring highlights included well struck two pointers at either end from the Fianna’s Cormac O’Hagan and Jordan (who else), while Dan Muldoon was also on target for Eglish, with Fionn McHugh fisting a Coalisland score.

It appeared then that the Blues were taking a grip on proceedings as they reeled off three points in succession to open some daylight. Donal Sheeran belted over two quality efforts and captain Tiarnan O’Hagan popped over his second free of the night.

The gap could have been wider with Eglish keeper Jack Gibney producing a smothering block to deny Sheeran a goal, the Fianna much the slicker outfit at the juncture.

Horsfield did split the posts with a much needed Eglish score but Mark Hamilton and Ruairi McHugh extended Coalisland’s advantage. Crucially though a brace of Jordan pointed frees halved the deficit to 0-10 to 0-8 at the break.

From the restart midfielder Michael Og McGleenan thundered up the centre to hoist over a two point leveller and with Holmes fisting over and Jordan planting another two pointer, it was Eglish now three to the good, 0-13 to 0-10.

Tiarnan Quinn and Conall McNulty then traded scores, before the former toe-poked home an equalising goal in the 38th minute, after his first attempt was stopped by the keeper.

Buoyed by this Devlin and Sheeran raised white flags to put the Fianna back in the box seat but Eglish were going nowhere and assured attempts from Jordan and Luke Donnelly restored parity.

Despite another Sheeran score, capitalising on a poor kick-out, it was Eglish driving on with a Jordan two point free and conventional one, adding to Turlough Muldoon’s score. Quinn replied in kind with a two point free and a single, before Sean L Corr appeared to have won it for Coalisland. Jordan however was to have the final say, with those two orange flags deep in injury time the decisive moments.

Scorers

Eglish: Ethan Jordan (0-17, 2tpf, 3tp, 4f), Matthew Og McGleenan (0-2,tp), Conor Holmes, Conall McNulty, Nathan Horsfield, Luke Donnelly, Dan Muldoon, Turlough Muldoon (0-1 each)

Coalisland: Tiarnan Quinn (1-3,2f), Cormac O’Hagan (0-5,1tpf,1tp, 1f), Donal Sheeran (0-4,1f), Sean L Corr (0-2,tp), Bailey Leonard, Mark Hamilton, Niall Devlin, Ruairi McHugh, Fionn McHugh (0-1 each)

Teams

Eglish: Jack Gibney, Aaron Daly, Jack Muldoon, Conor Holmes, Conall McNulty, Ryan McKenna, Nathan Horsfield, Matthew Og McGleenan, Conor McCann, Luke Donnelly, Dan Muldoon, Emmet McKenna, Seamus Muldoon, Turlough Muldoon, Ethan Jordan. Subs: Ryan Donnelly for S Muldoon (38mins), Colm Byrne for E McKenna (43), Paul Mason for C McNulty (50), Michael Owens for A Daly (60)

Coalisland: Dylan Woods, Oisin McHugh, Brian Hampsey, Eoghan Hampsey, Bailey Leonard, Padraig Hampsey, Mark Hamilton, Niall Devlin, Ruairi McHugh, Peter Herron, Cormac O’Hagan, Sean L Corr, Fionn McHugh, Tiarnan Quinn, Donal Sheeran. Subs: Louis O’Neill for M Hamilton (48), Cathaoir Quinn for T Quinn (54), James McCann for D Sheeran (60)

Referee: Fergal Ward (Errigal Ciaran)