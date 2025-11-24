Super skipper Shields seals Ulster title for Clogher

ULSTER JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Clogher 1-12 Emyvale 0-14

WHAT a brilliant achievement for Clogher whose sheer resilience for long periods of this Ulster Final clash at Roslea eventually paved the way for a super winning point which earned them a first provincial title by the narrowest of margins on Saturday.

It was team captain, Conor Shields, who popped up with the decisive winning score to send the Eire Ogs into dreamland. An All-Ireland campaign now beckons for them after a display of real commitment against their Monaghan opponents from just across the border in Emyvale.

The Tyrone champions trailed by seven points at one stage, and only the bravery and determination of goalkeeper, Rory McElroy kept them from falling decisively behind. But the small margins which so often prove to be the difference favoured them when it mattered most here.

Chief among those swing-moments was a breach by Emyvale entering the closing stages. What could have been a one-point deficit instead turned into a Clogher lead, as the anxiety and excitement of this final reached fever pitch.

Then, Conor Shields popped up with the winning point to send the Eire Ogs into sheer joy. From the relief and joy of winning the county title, they are now on the All-Ireland stage with every opportunity of making their mark.

All that though, seemed to be a forlorn hope at times in the opening period. For it was the Emyvale side who dominated with the wind for most of those opening 30 minutes. While the Clogher challenge stumbled, the Monaghan side, who missed county star, Ryan McAnespie, looked capable of pressing ahead.

Their goalkeeper, Conor Forde, was on form. A two-point free from him, combined with scores courtesy of Dylan Sherry and Niall McKenna left them 0-4 to 0-1 ahead. They also came close to grabbing a goal, with Rory McElroy making the first of a number of key saves.

To their credit, Clogher battled well at this stage. Dominic McKernan and Sean McCaffrey made some important interceptions, as Conor Shields and Barry McKenna worked hard around midfield. Rory McElroy opened the scoring for them, but they struggled to convert a number of chances as well.

Instead, Emyvale were in control and making it count on the scoreboard. A second two pointer from goalkeeper, Conor Forde boosted their total, as Karl Gallagher left them enjoying a 0-8 to 0-2 lead coming up to half-time. More worrying was their free-flowng style which threatened a goal breakthrough, only for Rory McElroy’s alertness in the last line of defence.

But as the clock ebbed towards the break, Clogher suddenly began to find their form. Conor Shields burst through to score, and spark a spurt. Ryan McCaughey added a free and they were really rolling when Rory McElroy added a two-pointer. By then, the deficit had been reduced to three, another Rory McElroy save further boosted their confidence.

Now was the time to capitalise and this period either side of half-time was to have in hindsight a crucial impact on the outcome. First, Ciaran Bogue and Jamie Callaghan reduced the deficit down to the minimum and paved the

way for a great start on the resumption.

Conor Shields, Marc McConnell, Ryan McCaughey and Sean Bogue were among those who upped the tempo on the resumption.

Their efforts, and Clogher’s defensive determination were about to yield another morale-boosting dividend.

Just minutes had elapsed when Marc McConnell’s vision found Ciaran Bogue in space. The centre-forward had goal on his mind and duly delivered with a great shot to the net. The Eire Ogs were ahead for the first time on a score of 1-7 to 0-8 and anxious to maintain the momentum.

They did that, too, although once more Rory McElroy came to their rescue. Moments after the goal he pulled off another point-blank save, this time to deny Emyvale’s Matthew Finn. It proved beyond doubt that this game was set to be in the balance right to the finish.

The Monaghan champions were soon ahead again. A brace of two-pointers from Conor Forde restored their advantage on a score of 0-12 to 1-7. Every tackle, each challenge and play were now taking on added significance.

There were eight minutes in which the tide of this clash ebbed and flowed. Both teams displayed courage, with Conor Shields, Mark Bogue and Marc McConnell being particularly prominent.

The next score looked like it would be vital and Conor Shields grabbed it for the Eire Ogs to put them ahead again, but there were many twists and turns still remaining.

One of them represented a series blow for Clogher.

The black card dismissal of Conor Shields threatened to derail their challenge at a critical point. He went off in the 17th minute, and would miss the next 10. It was vital that Clogher maintained their challenge during this spell and they did so with determination.

Yet another Rory McElroy save from Niall McKenna helped them. It was tense, and even more so when substitute, Finbar McCaughey’s shot trickled just wide when the goalie was caught off his line.

Swapped points between Karl Gallagher for Emyvale and Ciaran Bogue for Clogher left the score 0-13 to 1-10.

Now the stakes were really high, and extra-time looked likely as five minutes of added time were announced.

Ciaran Bogue fired over a free, but a draw and those added 20 minutes seemed certain when Niall McKenna equalised for Emyvale.

But everyone reckoned without that final and decisive contribution from Conor Shields. A pass from Marc McConnell gave him possession, and he kept his composure to score the winner under immense pressure to unleash an outpouring of emotion from teammates, management and the Eire Og fans. What a moment to remember!

Scorers