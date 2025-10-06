Sweeney late strike clinches the title again for Eire Ogs hurlers

SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Carrickmore 2-15 Dungannon 0-18

ONE of the most dramatic finales to a Tyrone hurling final in years saw Carrickmore Eire Ogs retain their title thanks to a goal right at the end of added time in this ultimately exciting decider on Sunday at Healy Park.

Much of the tension expected from these teams was reserved for those closing moments. A shot from Shea Munroe was brilliantly saved by the Dungannon goalkeeper, John Devlin. But then Seamus Sweeney was on hand to fire to the net as the champions held on to clinch a 31st Benburb Cup title.

They will now aim for Ulster Club success in the coming weeks. But for the moment, the Eire Ogs will celebrate a triumph after a final that for long periods seemed to be heading to Dungannon for the first time in six years.

It was the Eoghan Ruadh side who held most of the aces during a closely fought first half in this clash. The teams, of course, have clashed regularly in the final of the Benburb Cup, but the anxiety to break a six year losing streak was clear from Eoghain Ruadh during those opening 30 minutes.

Points courtesy of Shea Munroe and Aidan Kelly edged the reigning champions ahead. Little separated the teams at that stage and they were level on three occasions in the first quarter. Aidan Kelly and Bryan McGurk fired over for the Eire Ogs while Mickey Little, Conor McNally and Lorcan Devlin ensured that the challengers remained just ahead.

But, as the second quarter began to develop, Dungannon gradually took control, even though this wasn’t always evident on the scoreboard. Fionn Devlin, Tiernan Morgan and Conall Devlin won good possession for them around midfield, while the speed of Fergal Donaghy, Cain Ferguson and Mickey Little created space for them to utilise in attack.

As the Eire Ogs struggled to find their range despite the best efforts of Cillian Kerr, Bryan McGurk, Dean Rafferty, Seamus Sweeney and Cormac Munroe, Dungannon just about held the initiative. They battled well in defence, and reaped the rewards in the forwards as well.

Time and again they forged ahead. Points from Lorcan Devlin and Sheehan Fay put them 0-7 to 0-5 ahead, and it could and probably should have been even better for them at this stage. Leo Hughes got through on goal, only to see his shot well saved by Conor McElhatton.

Dungannon, though, still finished the first half in a flourish. Their battling qualities kept the Eire Ogs at bay in the attack, while up front Mickey Little continued to spearhead affairs alongside Ruairi O’Sullivan, Cain Ferguson and Fergal Donaghy.

Four of the last five points in that opening period went Dungannon’s way. Their intent was emphasised when Cain Ferguson fired over on the turn to leave them 0-9 to 0-6. A brace of Mickey Little frees and then a great score from Fergal Donaghy extended their lead to 0-11 to 0-7 as they continued to display good confidence.

Urgent action was needed from the champions to stem the tide of poor play that appeared to be engulfing them at stages during that first half. But things got worse before they got better for them on the resumption.

Dungannon carried on where they had left off at half-time by stretching their advantage. Points from Mickey Little and Lorcan Devlin saw them go five ahead.

More crucially perhaps were the efforts of Fionn Devlin, Tiernan Morgan and Sheehan Fay whose battling qualities prevented Carrickmore from gaining any momentum.

Suddenly, though, the Eire Ogs got the purple patch that they so desired. Veteran Aidan Kelly spearheaded their revival with a series of scores that finally saw them gain some momentum. He hit four points, including two great shots from play, to bring them right back into contention.

Just the minimum now separated the teams when a goal transformed the Eire Og challenge. It came entering the final quarter when a long range free from Dean Rafferty was flicked to the net by Shea Munroe.

Moments later Bryan McGurk had the champions ahead by 1-13 to 0-13, and it was game on big time. Bryan McGurk, Aidan Kelly, Dean Rafferty, Shea Munroe and the rest of the Eire Ogs were now proving their worth, but this clash held more twists and turns before reaching its conclusion.

Dungannon fought back through Mickey Little and Turlough Mullin to level matters at 0-16 to 1-13. Cain Ferguson brilliantly put them ahead, before swapped points between Dermot Begley and Turlough Mullin maintained the status quo at 0-18 to 1-14 for the Eoghan Ruadh.

Shea Munroe brought them level entering injury time. Now each challenge, each hook and block and each shot carried immense value. Both teams had chances for the winner, before that dramatic final moment saw the Eire Ogs clinch the title thanks to Seamus Sweeney’s last gasp goal.

Scorers

Carrickmore: Aidan Kelly 0-8 6f, Shea Munroe 1-2, Seamus Sweeney 1-0, Bryan McGurk 0-2, Dermot Begley 0-2 2f, Conor Grogan 0-1.

Dungannon: Mickey Little 0-7 7f, Cain Ferguson 0-2, Lorcan Devlin 0-2, Turlough Mullin 0-2, Fergal Donaghy 0-2, Leo Hughes 0-1, Conor McNally 0-1, Sheehan Fay 0-1.

Teams

Carrickmore: Conor McElhatton, Cillian Kerr, Dermot Begley, Conall McKee, Shea Munroe, Bryan McGurk, Dean Rafferty, Justin Kelly, Cormac Munroe, Conor Grogan, Aidan Kelly, Seamus Sweeney, Oisin Daly, Sean Og Grogan, Aidan Woods. Subs: Justin Kelly for O Daly 37, Cahir Munroe for S Og Grogan 54, Cormac McCrystal for A Crossan 54.

Dungannon: John Devlin, Ryan Devlin, Conall Molloy, Rory Weir, Tiernan Morgan, Conor McNally, Fionn Devlin, Conall Devlin, Lorcan Devlin, Ruairi O’Sullivan, Sheehan Fay, Fergal Donaghy, Leo Hughes, Cain Ferguson, Mickey Little. Subs: Turlough Mullin for R O’Sullivan 45, Correy Bell for C McNally 45, James McCann for R Weir 48, Kiefer Morgan for C Ferguson 55, Brannan Molloy for L Hughes 55.

Referee: Colm McDonald, Antrim.