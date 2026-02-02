Swifts boss McAree delighted to commit until 2030

RODNEY McAree says he’s delighted to commit to Dungannon Swifts Football Club until 2030.

Before Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to title-chasing Glentoran, the Stangmore Park club announced that McAree had signed a new four-year contract.

During that announcement McAree said, “It’s nice to show comittment to the club and that’s something I wanted to show.

“I’m happy and content where I am and I’m very ambitious where I am as well.

“I’m glad to be able to put my signature to a bit of paper and sign my life away until 2030 at least!”

McAree is currently in charge for his second spell at his home town club and last season guided the Swifts to Irish Cup glory and a top four finish in the Premiership to secure European football.

After a slow start in the current campaign, Dungannon are up to fifth in the league and have reached the last 16 of the Irish Cup.