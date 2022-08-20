This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Swifts host first competitive game at new-look Stangmore

  • 20 August 2022
Swifts host first competitive game at new-look Stangmore
A first competitive game will be played on the new surface at Stangmore this afternoon.
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 20 August 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

Dungannon complete triple signing ahead of big kick-off Footie friends raise thousands in Dungannon charity match Two police officers injured and man arrested in Dungannon Work to protect walkway at Washingbay

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY