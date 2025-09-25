Tatts beat Brocagh to keep promotion hopes alive

ACL DIVISION 3B PROMOTION PLAYOFF

Tattyreagh 2-22 Brocagh 2-5

TATTYREAGH produced an impressive attacking display to comfortably get the better of Brocagh at home at the weekend to keep alive their prospects of promotion from Division 3B.

It was a game that the winners were always in control of and were well on their way to victory by half-time when leading by ten points.

Brocagh did score an early second half goal but it proved to be a false dawn for the Loughshore men who managed just a single point after the interval, their second goal coming towards the end of the contest proving to be a consolation score.

Andrew Allen, Declan Gallagher and Fergal Armstrong played well in the Tattyreagh defence, Joe Cartin worked hard in midfield while up front Callum Leonard, Keelan McDonagh and Brendan Armstrong all caused the Brocagh defence problems.

Brendan Amstrong and Barry Donnelly traded early points before Tattyreagh assumed control and they never looked back. Armstrong bagged a third minute goal and there were points from McDonagh (3), Cathal Darcy, Peadar Mullan and Leonard before Brocagh registered their second score via Mickey Hughes in the 20th minute.

McDonagh scored from a free as well as from play with Armstrong and midfielder Cartin also on target and while Brocagh had points from Donnelly and Owen Canavan they had a real mountain to climb as they trailed 1-11 to 0-4.

Declan Gallagher increased Tattyreagh’s lead within sixty seconds of the restart before Hughes got his first goal. It failed to spark the visitors into life however as Mullan had a brace with Gareth Mimnagh pointing as well before McDonagh got his second score from outside the arc. Cartin then added another two points before Michael Robinson raised Brocagh’s only white flag of the half.

Armstrong and Conor Cartin helped keep the scoreboard ticking over for Tattyreagh before Brocagh were awarded a penalty in the 54th minute which Donnelly converted. In the next attack though Mickey Allen found the net at the other end of the field only minutes after coming on before McDonagh completed a convincing win with his 8th point of the afternoon.

Tattyreagh scorers: Keelan McDonagh 0-8 (2 x 2pt, 2F), Brendan Armstrong 1-3, Joe Cartin 0-3, Peadar Mullan 0-3, Mickey Allen 1-0, Cathal Darcy 0-1, Callum Leonard 0-1, Declan Gallagher 0-1, Gareth Mimnagh 0-1, Conor Cartin 0-1

Brocagh scorers: Barry Donnelly 2-2, Mickey Hughes 0-1, Owen Canavan 0-1, Mihael Robinson 0-1

Referee: Brian McCallion, Castlederg