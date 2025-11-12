Tattyreagh teen Downey named in NI under-19 squad

TATTYREAGH teenager Brandon Downey is part of the Northern Ireland under-19 squad which is involved in a Euro Qualifying tournament in Malta.

Gareth McAuley U19s are competing in four-team Group 13 in the qualifying round of UEFA U19 Euro 2026 qualifiers.

McAuley has chosen a 20-strong squad to take on Malta, Azerbaijan and Czechia.

Portsmouth midfielder Downey is the youngest member of the squad and was selected after impressing in friendlies in Marbella last month.

Northern Ireland’s first game was against hosts Malta at the Centenary Stadium complex in Ta’Qali in central Malta yesterday (Wednesday).

Matchday two will see the U19s take on Azerbaijan at Ta’Qali on Saturday at 1.30pm and their final group game in stage one of the UEFA U19 Euro 2026 qualifiers is against Czechia on Tuesday at 10am.

The top two teams in 13 groups as well as the best third-placed team will join top seeds Spain in the elite round draw on 10 December. The elite round in spring 2026 will produce the seven nations joining hosts Wales in the finals scheduled from June 28 to July 11 next year.