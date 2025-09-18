Ten F&W teams on the road for the second round of Junior Cup

TEN Fermanagh and Western League teams will find themselves on the road for the second round of the Craig Stanfield Junior Cup following last evening’s draw.

Comeback kings Beragh Swifts who came from three goals down to defeat three time winners Harryville Homers visit Grove United seconds while Lisbellaw United, who produced an amazing comeback to defeat Raceview on penalties, head to the north west for a tie at Artigarvan.

2023 winners Dergview Reserves will make the long journey to Newtownbreda, Ardstraw travel to Ormeau Bakery while Tummery Athletic, beaten finalists in 2019, visit Mid Ulster opponents Sandy Hill.

Newtown United head to Rathfriland Rangers seconds, Enniskillen Rangers face a tricky assignment at St Patrick’s YM, Ballinamallard United Reserves visit Tandragee Rovers Reserves while NFC Kesh travel to Tullyally Colts.

The only one all-Fermanagh and Western tie sees Magheraveely make the relatively short journey to Fivemiletown United Development.

All second round ties have been scheduled for Saturday, October 4 and will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required.

Draw

Artigarvan v Lisbellaw United; Augher Stars v Lower Shankill; Enniskillen Town United v Villa Rovers; Fintona Swifts v Abbeyview; Fivemiletown United Development v Magheraveely; Grove United II v Beragh Swifts; Irvinestown Wanderers v Crumlin Star II; Killen Rangers v Comber Rec II; Mountfield v Shamrock II; Newtownbreda v Dergview Reserves; Ormeau Bakery v Ardstraw; Rathfriland Rangers Reserves v Newtownstewart United; Sandy Hill v Tummery Athletic; St Patricks YM v Enniskillen Rangers; Tandragee Rovers Reserves v Ballinamallard United Reserves; Tullyally Colts v NFC Kesh.