Teo and Charles keen to prove they’re the ‘daddy’ in the ring

NEW fathers, Teo Alin and Charles McDonagh are keen to prove they are the ‘daddy’ in the ring this weekend when both travel to Belfast to continue their professional careers.

Within the space of a week last month, both men welcomed their first children into the world, with McDonagh and girlfriend Kacey celebrating the birth of son, Mason Charles on June 9th, before Teo and partner Ellen greeted daughter, Florrie Edith on June 16th.

And while both men admit it’s taking some time to get used to fatherhood, particularly the demands of looking after a newborn, they are both enjoying that particular challenge and they are both motivated by their children.

The duo, who both started their boxing careers at Cookstown Boxing Club, have perfect records at the start of their fledgling careers, and despite preparations for their forthcoming bouts being much different to what they are used to, they are confident the end result will be the same.

Cookstown’s Alin, who is aiming to extend his record to 6-0, will be the first of the pair in action this weekend when he takes on Middlesbrough’s Caine Singh, who is fresh from victory against Jimmy Burnside in Rotherham.

That bout is part of the Fresh Blood show at the Devenish Complex on Friday night when they will go head-to-head in a six rounder and although somewhat fatigued from his introduction to fatherhood over the last month, Alin admits that while adapting his work-life balance is a work in progress, he has nothing to complain about.

“We’ve settled in [to parenthood] all right, we’re getting there slowly but surely!,” observed the 29-year-old. “It definitely takes a bit of getting used to.

“You’re going to training after just three hours sleep. Gone are the days of going to training after a full night’s sleep!

“I don’t’ think I’ve adapted too bad. You just have to be real disciplined. You’re coming home, the baby’s not going down till around 12 and that’s you after a full day’s work and training, then you’re up a couple of hours at night and then I’m back at work again at 6 or 7am and then training.

“You don’t get to lie down and sleep [after training], you’re helping the Mrs look after the baby and then you’re back to work again. You’re basically missing out on all the recovery time you used to have.

“That’s basically what it is, recovery is not the same and as a result I feel the weight is coming down a bit slower than usual and as soon as training is over I feel it hits me straight away, I realise how tired I am.

“But the Mrs labour was rough, 27 hours! I really got my eyes opened so when I looked at that, I’ve really got nothing to complain about.

“When I think about that it makes me not think about being tired and having to train because after seeing that I’ve no reason to complain!”

And while he admits to be going into his latest bout perhaps not as fresh as he’d like, he feels his overall fitness levels will carry him through, as will his ability to adapt, which could be key if this fight is anything like his last when Darwing Martinez meant business!

On that occasion, Alin was, like this Friday, forced to weigh-in on the day of the fight after a late change in opponent, but he’s unphased by that or what his opponent may throw at him.

“My fitness is always at a good level, I don’t drink at all. I like my food but I keep a good level of fitness and I think that will stand to me,” he added.

“My approach will be the same as usual, we’re going to work on things we’ve been working on in the gym but depending on what way the opponent comes out on the day, you have to adapt to it.

“That’s how I usually approach it. Yes, we have a game-plan, but sometimes that goes out the window.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Dungannon’s McDonagh will take on England’s Kasey Bradnum in Belfast’s Girdwood Hub as part of the Maximum Risk show when he aims to use the extra motivation being a parent has given him in order to go 3-0.

“[Becoming a father] does give you motivation. I’m putting the work in, it’s hard but I’m willing to do it,” he observed. “And I have a completely different mindset now, too.

“Before, you’re always thinking you want to succeed and you want to win, but now, and I’m not putting pressure on myself, but I have to. It’s pressure in a good way.”

And like Alin, 21-year-old McDonagh admits that while he’s a little more tired than usual, he’s more than ready to claim a third professional win.

“All the hard work is done, so I’ll be ready to go!,” he said. “The gameplan is to get in, try to bank four rounds but if the knockout comes it comes but I’m ready for it.

“The gameplan is to box, use everything I’ve been doing in the gym and whatever happens happens on the night.

“The build-up has been different to what I’m used to with camp being tougher with less sleep and travelling but when I get in the ring, I’ll get in, do what I always do, get the job done and enjoy it because I’ve put the hard work in over the last 12 weeks and it’s been tough.

“But when it comes to the night, that’s the reward, that’s the best part.”