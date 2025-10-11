Teo’s targeting Celtic crown

TEO Alin is aiming to lift his first title as a professional boxer on November 8th when he takes on Lee Gormley for the BUI Celtic belt in a Tyrone versus Armagh blockbuster on the Bragging Rights show in Belfast’s Devenish Complex.

The Cookstown man has enjoyed a hugely successful first year in the pro ranks, during which time he has won all of his first five fights over four and six rounds, while his 33-year-old opponent has fought seven times as a professional, losing once to Karl Sampson, who Dungannon’s Charles McDonagh defeated on debut in the Ulster Hall, and he’s twice beaten Jake Sampson, who has been beaten by both Omagh’s Callum Bradley and Strabane’s Danny Duffy.

And while the clash with Gormley will be his first over eight rounds, 29-year-old Alin, who is shocked by how quickly this opportunity has come, is confident he can get the job done against an opponent, who has a much bigger reach.

Advertisement

“This is what I’ve been training for,” he said. “I’m a little surprised by how quickly this has come if I’m honest. It’s only my first year [as a pro] really and I’m getting a title fight already is great.

“It will be my first over eight rounds too, but I don’t really mind because they’re all going to be the same.

“It depends what way you take it, how you approach it, and I don’t feel any pressure at all, I’m enjoying it at the moment.

“He’s six foot two, so he’s tall, so fair play to him making the weight! But [his height and reach] isn’t going to change my approach, I’m going to stick to the game plan.

“We’ve watched a lot of his fights and he’s had it all his own way in most of his fights, he’s had no pressure and he hasn’t fought anyone as tough as the ones I’ve fought.

“So we have a game plan, which we’re going to stick to and I think it’s going to work perfect.”

Ahead of his title fight, Alin enjoyed a valuable sparring session with Pomeroy-based Feargal McCrory, who is preparing for his next fight in New York, and he feels that experience was massively beneficial.

Advertisement

“He showed me a lot of tricks of the trade – stuff to do when you’re tangling up and when you’re inside, what’s the best way out of it and stuff like that,” Teo explained.

“It was a learning spar as such and it was great to have that opportunity to do that with someone who has fought at the highest level, for a World title. Feargal knows what he’s at and I don’t think I’ve ever been hit as hard, there was a lot of power there!

“He’s in the same weight division as me, but he hits like someone heavier!”

In each of his last two bouts, Alin has been forced to weigh-in on the morning of the fight and has suffered late changes in opponent, so he’s delighted that this time around, everything will be much more straightforward and conducive to him producing his best on the night.

“I can’t wait for this fight, I’m really, really looking forward to it,” he beamed. “Preparation has gone well, I’m already in great shape six weeks out [at the time of writing] and the weigh-in is going to be done right, it’s all going to be done right, so I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be a good performance!”