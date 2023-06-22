The Northern Ireland Intermediate League calls it a day

THE Northern Ireland Intermediate League has officially reached the end of the road.

In a statement last evening (Wednesday) the committee confirmed that the league would cease to exist after more than 30 years.

A few weeks ago the Strabane Chronicle reported that the league was in trouble owing to a number of teams deciding to move to pastures new next season.

Other clubs followed suit and even discussions around a possible merger with the Donegal based Ulster Senior League couldn’t save the north-west based league from its inevitable fate..

In last night’s statement the committee expressed disappointment at having to call it a day.

“We sadly have to announce the demise of the Northern Ireland Intermediate League Football,” it said.

“Unfortunately, we have done what we could to keep the League afloat although with a few disappointments and only two clubs at the end up looking to keep the League alive it was simply not enough.

“Northern Ireland Intermediate Football has developed hundreds of young players and gave players an opportunity to use it as an transition from youth to senior football for over 30 years.

“Many will know how much of an valuable impact it had on players giving them an opportunity to continue their development, and encourage them to fulfil their love for football. Unfortunately with little to no help from our governing body in recent years, Intermediate football in the North West is no longer alive. Teams from this region have to travel to different jurisdictions and footballing regions to play an Intermediate standard of football. For us, that isn’t good enough.”

While the league is dead in the water for now, the committee didn’t rule out the possibility of resurrecting intermediate football in the north west in the future.

“For now, we say farewell to the Northern Ireland Intermediate League football although we hope to rebuild it on years to come,” the statement continued.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support throughout the last 30+ years.

“We would also like to thank Tom Stark, Jerry Stewart, Cahal Hazlett and Terrance McMacken for their commitment within the Intermediate League Football in the recent years.

“And all of the clubs who made an magnificent contribution throughout the years. Hopefully, we can get the league running again very soon.

“We would also like to wish all teams the very best on their season ahead.”

More in Monday’s Tyrone Herald