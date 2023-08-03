Things heating up in Ladies Leagues

LADIES SENIOR LEAGUE

It’s as you were at the top of Division One as Errigal Ciaran’s four point win over an improving Carrickmore on Sunday kept them undefeated this term.

Aoife Horisk hit 1-4 for the victors and there were scoring contributions from Maria Canavan and Kelly McCaffrey. A solid start from Errigal had them 1-9 to 0-4 ahead at the break and despite torrential rain that affected the contest they maintained that strong presence.

Sorcha Gormley had scored all the Carmen tally in the first half and did add a late goal, finishing with 1-9. Credit to Carmen who carried a better second half threat, although Errigal always had the advantage. Eimear Corrigan, Cliodhna McElroy and Elle McNamee tagged on further Errigal points as they remain unbeaten.

That result came a few days after Fintona conceded the points to Errigal meaning the Pearses are facing a real battle to avoid the drop.

The same could be said for Sperrin Og who face a massive parish derby this evening (Thursday) at Pairc Colmcille against Carrickmore who could also do with the points.

While the race to avoid the drop could drag in several clubs it appears Errigal, Aodh Ruadh and St Macartan’s all look set for the knock out stages. However Killeeshil, Trillick and new girls Moortown, have done exceptionally well, and are still in the hunt to get a top four spot.

Moortown and Killeshil played out a hard fought draw last week although there appeared to be some discrepancy over the final score with the St Mary’s feeling they had secured a one point win. This game could end up being discussed in the boardroom.

Back to back wins for Dromore eased their relegation worries. On Thursday they proved too strong for Cookstown while on Sunday Fintona’s woes continued as the St Dympna’s claimed a big win in the derby.

St Macartans remain on the coat-tails of the top two as they eased to a big victory over Fr Rocks at the weekend. Cathy Maguire top scored with eight points and Joline Donaghy and Paula Donnelly also added to the scoring total.

There were signs of improvement at just the right time from Sperrin Og at the weekend and although they lost this was a battling display.

Trillick eventually got the upper hand at Greencastle in a high scoring entertaining contest.

It was all square at the break before the Reds edged the win. There was was a first start of the season for Fiona Owens who scored 2-5, with Mya Williamson tagging on the other goal for the visitors. Cathleen Kelly registered four points.

Meaghan Clarke top scored for Sperrin Og with 1-4, with Caoimhe Warnock, Laura Lee O’Donnell and Caislin Tracey also getting goals. At the back Carla McCann and Niamh Clarke impressed.

LADIES INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE

Free-flowing Cappagh remain unbeaten at the top of Division Two ahead of their penultimate trip to relegation haunted Aghyaran. The constant threat of Teri McCusker and Caitlin Kelly has carried the Ballinamullan side this season and they will be keen to see out the league campaign with this winning record intact.

A solid outing on Thursday against Loughmacrory maintained their push with the Lough side very much in the drop zone.

Moy’s fourth game in ten days against Edendork produced a hard fought draw on Sunday, that coming on the back of a loss to Donaghmore.

Against second placed St Malachy’s Moy led by two points at the break and certainly had goal chances too but through the second half it was nip and tuck as Lucy McAlary and Emma Conroy pointed, while Katie Comiskey hit a goal to go seven clear, yet two Edendork goals helped salvage the point.

Seven goals in two games for Donaghmore against Moy and Aghyaran eased their relegation worries but for Glenelly the drop to Junior seems inevitable now after a seventh straight loss. Their remaining two games include a massive outing against Loughmacrory on Sunday.

Clonoe will welcome Omagh on Sunday no doubt boosted by a very impressive eleven point win at home to Ardboe, with Orlagh Gavin to the fore for the Rahilly’s.