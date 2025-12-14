Three All-Star awards for Tyrone students

AN Edendork dual player who has made her mark in underage County squads in both codes has picked up a fourth Ulster Ladies PPS All-Star award.

Catherine Moohan, a student at St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon, has now secured back-to-back Post Primary Schools Ulster Ladies honours in both camogie and football, a sign of her undoubted talent. She has had a great year with club and county across both codes and excelled in the trials.

Catherine joins Tyrone Minor team mates Erin McGinn, of St Ciaran’s Ballygawley, and Dana Coyle, of Omagh Loreto, in the thirty player squad confirmed by the Ulster Ladies Council last weekend.

Coyle helped guide Drumragh to the Tyrone Junior Championship title while McGinn was a key player for her club Aghaloo in the Tyrone league at adult and youth level while also part of the Tyrone minor squad.

While the selection can of course be subjective there can be no complaints that all three girls were fully deserving of the nod.

The announcement comes after a series of trials were held around the Province. The 2026 squad represents outstanding talent from across Ulster, with 23 schools and nine counties included in the final panel. Initially 180 players were selected by their schools. After four trial days, the final thirty were named.

Meanwhile the selection process for the Tyrone Minor and Under 14 County squads for 2026 has been completed with respective managers Fergal Quinn and Barry Collins recently confirming their selections to clubs.