Three teams sit joint top of Division One

Three teams sit joint top of ACL Division One after this past weekend’s double round of fixtures- Killyclogher, Errigal Ciaran and An Charraig Mhor

Errigal Ciaran played host to Greencastle at Dunmoyle on Sunday afternoon and they emerged 0-15 to 1-4 winners. Star of the show for the home side was Peter Harte who weighed in with a personal haul of 0-9 over the course of the sixty odd minutes. Darragh Canavan, Pauric Traynor, Padraig McGirr and Cormac Quinn were also on target for Errigal Ciaran. Mark Carson and Cahir McCullagh were among the scorers for the visitors.

Loughmacrory produced their best display of the season to date when they had an emphatic victory over Donaghmore at home. The St.Teresa’s got off to the perfect start with a Fergal Higgins goal after only three minutes and they never looked back. Eoin Mullin kicked a trio of points with Cathal Donaghy also on target as they established a 1-7 to 0-5 interval advantage, Conor Cush with a couple of points for the visitors.

There was no letup from Loughmacrory on the restart as they continued to take the game to their opponents. Cathaoir Gallagher converted a penalty with his brother Diarmuid adding a third goal while Gareth Donaghy had a brace of points to put the issue beyond doubt.

It finished honours even between Dungannon and Moy. The visitors got an early goal from Ryan Coleman but the Clarkes hit back with a major from Paddy Quinn to lead at the break. Kevin Barker then got an early second half goal for the hosts but Michael Conroy replied at the other end. Points from Conroy and Coleman had Moy three clear going into injury time but Dungannon kept battling away and points from Ryan Jones and Paul Donaghy saw it finish 2-11 each.

Dromore were 1-14 to 1-8 winners at Ardboe. Ciaran McCoy gave the visitors a perfect start with an early goal and Ronan McNabb junior and Peter Teague added points as they led by eight at the break, Oisin Devlin with a goal for the Rossas. Shay McGuigan and Conall Devlin had second half points for Ardboe but Dromore closed the game out with efforts from Peter Teague and Cahir Goodwin.

Killyclogher made home advantage count when goals proved crucial as they beat Clonoe 3-14 to 0-14. Gavin Potter found the net at the beginning of each half with Tiernan McCann getting their other major while Mark Bradley and Oisin McCann were among their points.

Trillick were forced to fend off a dogged Moortown fightback before eventually taking the spoils 1-14 to 2-8. The Reds led by ten points just past the three quarter mark, with Ciaran Daly their goalscorer but late goals from Sean Kelly and Paul Quinn for the visitors set up a grandstand finish.

Danny Fullerton grabbed a goal and Martin Penrose, Tiernan Murray and Mark Donnelly were among the points as Carrickmore had a comfortable win at Derrylaughan. Tomas Carney top scored for the Kevin Barrys with Conor McCabe also on target.

Peter Herron’s first half goal ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides as Coalisland won at home to Omagh 1-13 to 0-13. Sean Corr and Stephen McNally were among the Fianna points with Ronan O’Neill on target for Omagh.