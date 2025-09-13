Thrilling Beragh/Drumquin draw whets appetite for replay

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST-ROUND REPLAY

A THRILLING draw has whetted the appetite for more as newly promoted Drumquin bid to finish the task against a Beragh side which will be hoping to learn important lessons, when the two teams renew acquaintances in an intriguing Intermediate first round replay, this coming Sunday at noon back at Ballinamullan.

There was no shortage of drama during the closing stages especially of their first clash in Killyclogher. It was an intense clash which has left both clubs with food for thought ahead of the second instalment.

Advertisement

Drumquin led by ten points at one stage early in the second half after an energetic first period. They will hope to repeat that, while the Red Knights are aiming to reproduce the type of form which saw them come back from the brink of defeat.

The Wolfe Tones manager, Stephen Ferguson, agrees that the two teams have a battling chance of earning a quarter final place against Aghaloo.

“Drumquin and Beragh have a big rivalry and are very close. Both teams gave it everything, and in the modern game a lead of nine or 10 points is nothing. Beragh were always going to get a purple patch and we’re happy to be still there,” he said.

“We made too many mistakes in the second half and you have to give them credit for the way they pulled three or four substitutions. Our main focus all year was keeping Drumquin in Intermediate and anything from the Beragh game was a bonus.

“Beragh will be as disappointed as we are after going one up. The bottom line is that we are capable of playing Intermediate football and have eight or nine players really capable of competing at this level. We’re happy to be still in the draw.”

The replay, then, is set to be another intense clash as both teams aim to reach the last eight. For Stephen Ferguson, the incentive is definitely there to make real championship progress.

“Both ourselves and Beragh will believe that they can win the replay. We’ll get ourselves and will be ready for it.”