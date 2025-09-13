Thrilling encounter sees Trillick through to last eight

A TRILLICK team which lost last year’s Tyrone County Final came back from behind in the closing stages to record a brilliant 0-23 to 1-16 victory over Dungannon in this opening round tie at Carrickmore tonight.

Late points from James Garrity and Lee Brennan saw the Reds through to the quarter final. But this was a game which fulfilled all expectations, and no-one in the bumper attendance would have complained if a replay had been the outcome.

Trillick entered the tie without the services of Tyrone player, Rory Brennan and Ritchie Donnelly. Both teams were confident of progressing, and it was clear from the start that the game was set to be a thriller.

The teams were level three times in the first half, as Paul Donaghy led the way for the Clarkes with a series of brilliant points. Ryan Gray, Ciaran Daly and Liam Corry all hit the target for Trillick before Dalaigh Jones raced through for a great two-pointer from play that put Dungannon 0-7 to 0-5 ahead.

It was Trillick, though, who finished that first half in a flourish. Lee Brennan hit four points, including a two-pointer as another from James Garrity saw them klead by 0-14 to 0-11 at half-time.

Dungannon emerged for the second half intent on turning things around and they delivered in style. Just three minutes had elapsed when Lorcan Mallon smashed the ball to the net after good work from Paul Donaghy. That brought the teams level, and the Clarkes soon went in front thanks to Donaghy and James Quinn.

They defended well with Conall Devlin, Ben Gormley and David Walsh all making vital interceptions close to goal. At the other end, Ryan Jones came close to grabbing a second goal, only to see his shot rebound off the crossbar.

That let-off inspired Trillick on and they held their composure during the closing stages, A Ciaran Daly two-pointer which was adjudged to have gone wide by the umpires before being awarded by the referee got them going. Then James Garrity and Lee Brennan fired over the all-important scores to seal the victory with four to spare.

Players from both teams slumped to the ground in exhaustion at the final whistle of yet another highly intense Tyrone championship tie.