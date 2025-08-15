Timmy and Dwayne are starring on YouTube

RISING YouTube golf star, Dungannon’s Timmy Jordan and regular collaborator, Dwayne Mallon have been catching the eye in more ways than one in recent videos.

The talented golfers have produced two of the best rounds featured on the website, with Mallon shooting a seven-under-par back nine at County Armagh Golf Club, while Jordan equalled professional golfer, Danny Willett’s ‘course record’ off the black tees at Killeen Castle with a two-under-par round.

And Jordan admits that he’s delighted to be back playing close to his best once more.

“I’m starting to play a bit better. I was struggling for a while – three or four months – I was trying to go through a few swing changes but it’s difficult when you’re trying to film stuff as well. The last thing you want to do is try to make a change and play worse!,” he admitted.

“But it’s starting to come around now and that Killeen [Castle] video was probably the best I’d played all year.”

His round at Killeen Castle, which is Ireland’s longest course at nearly 8,000 yards – off the black tees – featuring a monster 613 yard par five, was impressively consistent considering he has to balance playing and filming.

And while he and his fellow Dungannon man, Mallon, were warned before their journey to County Meath, that playing off the black tees at the venue for last weekend’s Irish Challenge event on the HotelPlanner Tour wasn’t the best idea, they thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“They don’t really [use] the black tees that much,” he said. “I think they do an open every two months or something, but a lot of people don’t enjoy playing it off the black tees because it’s just not enjoyable if you’re a normal golfer.

“It’s 7,700 yards, the longest golf course in Ireland and when me and Dwayne were going down to it a lot of fellas were saying it’s not enjoyable [off the black tees] but we enjoyed it!”

The videos from Armagh and Killeen, which are both available on Timmy’s YouTube channel, Timmy Jordan Golf, are the latest editions of his decision to embrace the longer format productions on that particular website, rather than the shorter, snappier clips he has become well known for on Instagram.

“I’m trying to go full-steam ahead with [the longer format videos],” he explained.. “It’s a lot more time consuming but the rewards are a lot better. You can’t really do both the short form and the longer format but you can snip little clips which is what we’ve been doing lately, putting wee clips of the videos up. One long-form video on YouTube might get you four or five clips, so that kind of fills the gap.

“I work with GolfBidder and you’re contractually obliged to do three videos for them a month, which is short form, so it’s busy that way.

“But if you want to make it more feasible, you need to be doing the long form revenue wise. Short form is good but there’s a certain cut off on that in terms of revenue.”

Having spent the last Irish winter in Australia in order to take advantage of their summer conditions, Jordan admits he’s happy to be back home but he hasn’t ruled out further trips abroad when the weather here deteriorates during the autumn so he can continue to create his increasingly popular content.

“We’re trying to put the foot down and not get complacent,” he added. “I’m enjoying being home and the summer time here, I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else because you have it all on your doorstep and obviously the courses here are in abundance.

“It just gets a bit trickier in the winter time, which is why I’m keeping the foot on the pedal and hopefully we can get a few long distance trips in.”

In the meantime, Timmy, will continue to make his content on this island, and you can watch the action on YouTube, including his latest collaboration with Dwayne from Slieve Russell, followed by another forthcoming video from Doonbeg.