Title for Jardine as Dungannon men claim 9 County gold medals

DUNGANNON Boxing Club was celebrating last weekend as local favourite Lee Jardine stormed to the Cornerstone Super Welterweight title with a dominant win at the Cornerstone Boxing Show.

The former Dungannon Boxing Club standout made a huge statement in the semi-pro ranks, overwhelming the teak-tough Davy King and bringing the title back to Dungannon for the very first time.

Originally billed as a five-round showdown, the contest was stopped in round two after a severe cut to King forced the ringside doctor to step in. Before the stoppage, Jardine was firmly in charge, displaying sharp footwork, calm composure and controlled aggression as he dictated the action from the opening bell.

Talks are already underway for a potential rematch at Rumble on the Hill 3, scheduled for Saturday, June 27th at the Hill of the O’Neill.

Meanwhile, Dungannon Boxing Club continued their impressive run of form by adding two more gold medals at the Ulster 9 County Championships, following on from the previous week’s success.

Dean Hamilton was first into action, competing over two days and producing two strong performances. Boxing with intelligence and composure, Hamilton won both contests to secure a well-deserved gold medal.

Later in the championships, Denis Konushenko delivered a dominant display. The Dungannon boxer was in complete control throughout the bout, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the final round and claim another gold for the club.

Head Coach Dee Jardine praised the overall performance of the team, saying, “This was a great championships for us. We entered seven boxers and came away with six gold medals.”

The latest results bring the club’s total to six Ulster 9 County Championship titles, marking a highly successful period for Dungannon Boxing Club and providing a significant boost for the local community.