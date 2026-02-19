Titles galore decided during action-packed Tyrone Open

LAST week the Ecclesville Centre played host to the annual Tyrone Open Badminton Championships which was organised by the Clogher Valley and Western District Badminton League.

This popular tournament ran over five nights and attracted local players and visitors from neighbouring counties, who treated spectators to some exciting and very close games.

The organisers would like to congratulate the prizewinners and thank all those who came along and took part, their support of this competition is much appreciated.

“Thanks must also go to the committee members for taking entries, arranging the matches and ensuring everything ran smoothly each night, and to the ladies who provided the very welcome refreshments,” said an event spokesperson.

Results

C Men – Winners: Guru and Praveen; Runners up: Mohan and Veideek.

C Ladies – Winners: Lucy Moore and Abbie Moore; Runners up: Lily Elder and Stephanie Stewart.

C Mixed – Winners: Lucy Moore and Sam McKnight; Runners up: Abbie Moore and Jake McKnight.

B Men – Winners: Philip Elliott and Ian Elliott; Runners up: Wesley Knox and Gareth Craig.

B Ladies – Winners: Alex McAuley and Ella Thompson; Runners up: Audrey Dempsey and Clodagh Wilson.

B Mixed – Winners: Philip Elliott and Jennifer Williamson; Runners up: Daniel Williamson and Clodagh Wilson.

A Men – Winners: Declan Ruddy and Matthew Warke; Runners up: Jonny Watson and Peter Alcorn.

A Ladies – Winners: Kim Laird and Kimberley Pearson; Runners up: Erin Hill and Karen Ballantine.

A Mixed – Winners: Declan Ruddy and Kim Laird; Runners up: Matthew Warke and Kimberley Pearson.

A/B Men – Winners: Peter Alcorn and Luke Simpson; Runners up: James Boyd and Ian Elliott.

A/B Ladies – Winners: Sheena Hughes and Judith Hawkes; Runners up: Erin Hill and Clodagh Wilson.

A/B Mixed – Winners: Alan McKinley and Judith Hawkes; Runners up: James Boyd and Jennifer Williamson.

B/C Men – Winners: Basil Thomas and Jim Patson; Runners up: Jonny Willis and Colm Garrity.

B/C Ladies – Winners: Hazel Elder and Lily Elder; Runners up: Janice Warnock and Joy Love.

B/C Mixed – Winners: Philip Elliott and Lily Elder; Runners up: Daniel Williamson and Stephanie Stewart.