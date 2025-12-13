Too many Reserve matches being conceded- County Board warns

2025 COUNTY CONVENTION

TOO many Reserve League matches continue to be conceded in Tyrone due to lack of numbers, an issue that will need to be addressed, a leading County Board official has explained.

Raymond Monteith, chairperson of the Competition Controls Committee, was commenting in his report to Convention on the Adult Football fixture schedule and the revised programme of games planned for Senior and Intermediate level in 2026 and beyond.

He outlined the changes to the All-County Leagues to be ushered in next season which will see the number of starred round fixtures moved from five to seven (with 2 points for a win), and introduce 3 points for a win for the remaining eight rounds of fixtures.

“ This will be the plan for Divisions 1 and 2 , as well as less play-off games at the end of the season.”

He added that the new Junior Football League format of Division 3 and Division 3A, had worked out well in 2025 receiving positive feedback with more competitive games, but Reserve football remained a problem.

“ There are still issues to be addressed, mainly around reserve football and the number of games that are being conceded.

“ This will be one of the main topics to be addressed for the 2026 leagues.”

On the topic of youth football the head of the CCC stated that the issue of development teams continues to raise some problems.

“ For many of the clubs with large playing numbers, they are a successful addition, providing players in the final year of an age grade with an opportunity to play which they might not otherwise get.

“ For other clubs who are fielding teams which rely on a significant number of players from an age level below, they are a mixed bag.

“ Too often there are one sided games and the early enthusiasm soon gives way as teams tend to stop fielding in the latter rounds.

“ On the youth football side, if development teams are to meet their desired purpose, they need a more solid and defined structure, particularly around age profile of the participants.”