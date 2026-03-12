Top ranked teams in local league kept apart in Mulhern Cup draw

THE top ranked teams in the Fermanagh and Western League were kept apart in last evening’s (Wednesday) quarter-final draw for the Mulhern Cup.

Holders Enniskillen Town United will visit Drumquin United, the only third division team remaining in the competition, while last season’s beaten finalists, NFC Kesh, will travel to six-time winners Strathroy Harps.

Winners

In the other two quarter-finals current Division One leaders Augher Stars host Enniskillen Rangers while Omagh Hospitals, who defeated Killen Rangers in Round One, will entertain Ballinamallard United Reserves.

The draw for the semi-finals were also made with the winners of Strathroy Harps v NFC Kesh facing the winners of Augher Stars v Enniskillen Rangers while the winners from the Drumquin United versus Enniskillen Town United tie will take on the victors from the meeting of Omagh Hospitals and Ballinamallard United Res.

The semi-finals, both to be played at Ferney Park, have been provisionally pencilled in for Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23.

Completed

The draw for the Reihill Cup was also completed.

Mulhern Cup

Quarter-final: Augher Stars v Enniskillen Rangers; Drumquin United v Enniskillen Town United; Omagh Hospitals v Ballinamallard United Reserves; Strathroy Harps v NFC Kesh.

Semi-final (April 22 &23): Augher Stars/Enniskillen Rangers v Strathroy Harps/NFC Kesh; Drumquin United/Enniskillen Town United v Omagh Hospitals/Ballinamallard United Reserves.

Reihill Cup

Quarter-final: Enniskillen Town United Res v Enniskillen Rangers Res; Killen Rangers Res v Tummery Athletic Res; Mountfield Res v Mountjoy United Res; Drumquin United Res v Ardstraw Res.

Semi-final: Wednesday, April 15; Mountfield Res/Mountjoy United Res v Enniskillen Town United Res/Enniskillen Rangers Res; Thursday, April 16; Drumquin United Res/Ardstraw Res v Killen Rangers Res/Tummery Athletic Res.