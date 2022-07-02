Tough groups for Omagh, Dungannon and Strabane sides

OMAGH Academy, Royal School Dungannon and Strabane Academy have all been handed tough tests following the draw for the group stage of next season’s Danske Bank Schools’ Cup.

Strabane Academy were drawn in Group C against local rivals, Foyle College, Belfast High School and Down High School, while Dungannon will tackle near neighbours Rainey Endowed, Friends and Portadown College in Group D, and Omagh also have a derby clash with Enniskillen Royal Grammar, as well as fixtures with Regent House and Grosvenor in Group E.

The five group winners, and the best-placed runner-up, will qualify for the knockout stages of the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup and the Subsidiary Shield. The remaining teams from the initial group stage will then enter into a competition for the Schools’ Trophy and the Schools’ Bowl.

Fixtures will get underway on Saturday, October 22nd as follows: Belfast High School v Strabane Academy; Rainey Endowed School v Royal School Dungannon; Omagh Academy v Enniskillen Royal Grammar School.

Saturday November 12th: Strabane Academy v Foyle College; Royal School Dungannon v Friends’ School Lisburn; Grosvenor v Omagh Academy.

Saturday, December 10th: Down High School v Strabane Academy; Portadown College v Royal School Dungannon; Regent House v Omagh Academy.