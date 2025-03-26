Town hit six of the best to reach Junior final

Enniskillen Town United 6

St Oliver Plunkett 0

ENNISKILLEN Town’s bid for a third Craig Stanfield Junior Cup remains well and truly on track after the Sky Blues eased past St Oliver Plunkett seconds in this evening’s semi-final clash at Stangmore Park.

Braces apiece by Jordan Breen and Darren Freeman and goals by Nick Collen and Cathal Beacom, sealed an emphatic victory to secure a place in the showpiece decider at The National Stadium.

In truth Town bossed the tie at Dungannon from the first whistle to the last.

And Ryan Hanna’s team made a dream start when they scored in the first minute. Freeman rounded his marker on the left to fire over a low cross which was parried by Plunkett keeper Ryan Sewell and Breen swooped to tap into an empty net.

The Fermanagh outfit doubled the advantage on 14 minutes. A first time Conor Watson cross from the right travelled all the way through to Freeman at the back post and the livewire attacker stepped inside two defenders to fire low into the net.

St Oliver Plunkett threatened sporadically but two goals in the final minutes of the first half ended the game as a contest.

Collen tapped into a gaping net for 3-0 after Sewell found Freeman’s free kick too hot to handle and just four minutes later Beacom scored from the penalty spot after Freeman had been clipped in the box.

There was no let up after the interval either.

Freeman dashed in from the left to steer home his second following a clever pass from Watson before substitute Dwayne McManus had a free kick well saved by Sewell.

At the other end Town keeper Ben Thompson was quickly off his line to deny Kevin Conor McAlister before Plunkett left-back Daire Tracey headed wide from a corner.

But it was the Fermanagh and Western representatives who had the final say when Breen poked home his second following good play by Collen and Harrigan on the left.

Teams

Enniskillen Town United: Thompson; Watson; Lilley (Tummon 62); Owens; Love; McCluskey (Simpson 77); Breen; Beacom (McManus 58); Freeman; Collen; Harrigan.

Subs not used: Wallace; Conor.

St Oliver Plunkett: Sewell; Carville (McAlister 51); Tracey; Rice; McAlea; Hamilton; Cavanagh; Guin; Burke (Austin 46); Lowe (McKernan 46); McGucken.

Subs not used: McGonigle; Magee.

Referee: Gary Whiteside