Trail-blazing Tyrone 1970s teams set to be honoured

By Niall Gartland

TRAIL-BLAZING Tyrone underage teams of the 1970s will be celebrated at a special event at Garvaghey on Friday evening.

Tyrone sides won the Ulster Vocational Schools Championship in 1974, 1975 and 1976, won the Ulster Minor Championship in 1975, 1976 and 1978, and then won the Ulster Under 21 Championship in 1980. Both the 1975 Vocationals and Minors reached the All-Ireland Finals.

Friday night’s ‘Men of Achievement’ event celebrates all those teams.

Tyrone chairman Martin Sludden stated: “It might be a half-a-century later, but the football fires lit by a number of Tyrone underage teams away back in the 1970s still burn bright.”

“Friday night is about bringing together as many players as possible from those teams”.

There’s a big crossover in personnel between the seven teams, but even with that, well over a hundred past players have been invited along.

“The 1970s were very difficult times for everybody here” added Tyrone GAA Secretary Michael Kerr.

“But through all that Tyrone GAA, and the people in it, stood strong.

“They truly provided a light in the dark for everybody. That can’t and won’t be forgotten.”

The ‘Men of Achievement’ event will begin with a bite to eat from 7pm, with plenty of time for people to meet, mix and chat. Then there’ll be a hosted panel discussion, followed by a presentation to all those heroes who did so much for Tyrone.

“We take these events seriously, because they’re very important” concluded chairperson Sludden.

“Without what was done back then, we wouldn’t have and enjoy what we have now. It’s that simple.”