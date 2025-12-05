Treasure trove of GAA photographs on display in Killyclogher

A REMARKABLE collection of Tyrone GAA photos stretching back over the last half-century have now been curated in a new online exhibition by the Killyclogher St Mary’s club.

Hundreds of images of Red Hand teams, matches and other cultural events have been brought together by Niall McKenna, who is also the Tyrone GAA treasurer. He has curated the images into an easily accessible online exhibition which has been proving popular just days after its release.

Known now as ‘The Brendan Harkin Collections’, the photographs are from the personal records of the late Brendan Harkin, former Tyrone GAA secretary and chair. He also served for four decades as secretary of the Killyclogher club.

In addition, among many accolades, he was passionate about gaelic games and culture in Tyrone, managed the Tyrone hurlers to All-Ireland Junior success in 1996, Killyclogher to county hurling success in the 1990s and was assistant manager to Peter McGinnity when the club captured its first O’Neill Cup title in 2003 by defeating Errigal Ciaran in the final.

Among the images – many of which have previously appeared in editions of the Tyrone Gaelic Games Annual of which Mr Harkin was deeply involved as editor and in other positions also – are ones of Tyrone inter-county teams stretching back to the late 1940s and 1950s.

Also included among the more than 500 photographs are images relating to GAA, cultural and community events in the Killyclogher area over many years.